Latest vignette reveals a whole new side of Liv Morgan 

We're expected to get a Make-Over of Liv Morgan very soon

Liv Morgan has been a big subject for debate over the past few months. After her last match on SmackDown earlier this year, she promised to come back better than ever. Since then, her Twitter morphed into a terrifying and sinister yet cryptic platform for her to lead her followers along.

No one's really been able to figure out what Morgan was ever alluding to, though many felt that she would be joining Bray Wyatt as part of the Firefly Fun House. However, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Last week we saw a short vignette promoting the return of Morgan and her eventual debut on Monday Night RAW.

The thirty second clip didn't give the WWE Universe much in terms of a hint as to what Liv Morgan had in store. However, the vignette that aired tonight gave us a better idea.

Liv Morgan reveals her true self in latest preview

The former Riott Squad member stated that she woke up one day to realize that she let everyone tell her what to do. When it came to her appearance, her demeanor, and everything in between, she followed the instructions of others.

That had to change.

"One day, I woke up and I reflected on the girl that I'd been. Where she was, where she wasn't. That girl who had let her friends tell her what to do and who to be and how to act, how to dress. All I ever wanted was to be comfortable in my own skin. I have always been so self destructive. Now, I have no choice. I have to destroy myself so the real me can emerge."

Morgan posted the following after the vignette aired on tonight's RAW.

While the WWE Universe feels there's a strong resemblance to the "Emmalina" character that never got off the ground, I wouldn't be too sure. This feels a bit too sinister, and may still tie back into the Morgan we've been seeing on her social media.