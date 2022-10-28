Latest WWE signing given new ring name by Triple H and company creative

One of WWE's latest recruits from Triple H's NIL program (Next In Line), Alexis Armrhein, has been given her official ring name.

This past August, Alexis signed for WWE after coming out of a very successful acrobatics career at Baylor University. Despite never having wrestled before, the company is hoping she will be able to hone her athletic skills into that of a top-rated WWE Superstar.

Her time with the company seems to be going well, as she recently changed her Instagram name to Dani Palmer, indicating that WWE creative has now assigned her an official persona.

While she may now have a ring name, it may be some time before Palmer and the rest of WWE's latest NIL recruits perform under the bright lights of either RAW, SmackDown, or NXT.

Triple H on the importance of WWE's NIL program

Now working as the company's Chief Content Officer, The Game has a significant say in what kind of performers he wants to bring into WWE.

Speaking with WWE star Logan Paul on his show Impaulsive, Triple H stated how much of a game changer the NIL program is, as it gives the company the opportunity to mold stars in their own image, given how little experience they have in the wrestling business.

"Once NIL hit, it was a game changer because I could immediately talk to all of these athletes and offer them this opportunity, which for a vast majority of them are like ‘Oh my god, I grew up watching this like this is the opportunity of a lifetime and I’m 21 years old. Man." Triple H added, "If they don’t come with us at the end of it, okay, they’ve been a walking billboard for us for two years. If they do come with us, we’re already way ahead of the game in who they are as human beings and athletes. It’s the perfect mix for us." (H/T 411Mania)

Watch the full interview below:

Like Dani Palmer, many top WWE stars today were signed to the company after excelling in other sports, such as Bron Breakker, Roman Reigns, and Bianca Belair.

