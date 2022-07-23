One of the biggest WWE premium live events, SummerSlam 2022, is about to arrive. Like every year, spectacular matches featuring the likes of Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Bianca Belair will take place.

If you're wondering about the latest betting odds for the event, we've got you covered in this article.

Latest WWE SummerSlam 2022 betting odds:

Starting with the show's main event, BetOnline reports that Reigns is the -400 favorite to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against +250 underdog Brock Lesnar.

The Usos are -350 favorites to defeat +225 underdogs The Street Profits to retain their Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

Big Time Becks shocked the world at last year's SummerSlam by defeating Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, Belair is currently the -250 favorite to retain her RAW Women's Title, while Lynch is listed as the +175 underdog.

Speaking of the SmackDown Women's Title match, current champion Liv Morgan is a -200 favorite to defeat +150 underdog Ronda Rousey to retain her title.

Bobby Lashley is the -300 favorite to retain his United States title by defeating the +200 underdog Theory.

While the betting odds for Logan Paul vs. The Miz aren't listed yet, SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee is listed as a -300 favorite to defeat +200 underdog Happy Corbin.

The Visionary Seth Rollins will face Riddle in a singles match. Currently, Riddle is the -150 favorite, while Rollins is listed as the +110 underdog.

What matches can be added to WWE SummerSlam 2022?

Over the last few weeks, fans have seen The Viking Raiders turn heel and engage in a heated rivalry with The New Day. The two teams might face off in a tag team match at The Summer's Biggest Party.

While Gunther made sure that his associate Ludwig Kaiser picked up a win over Shinsuke Nakamura on a recent episode of SmackDown, the story looks far from over. The Ring General might take on The Artist at SummerSlam 2022.

Stephen720 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @Stephen_720 #Wwesummerslam #WWE I hope the Shameus vs Drew summerslam match gets a stipulation & no interference. With the right time & setting these two could steal the show #Summerslam I hope the Shameus vs Drew summerslam match gets a stipulation & no interference. With the right time & setting these two could steal the show #Summerslam #Wwesummerslam #WWE https://t.co/lMua0d7Rjo

Judgment Day has been feuding with The Mysterios for a while now. It looks like Finn Balor might battle Rey Mysterio to settle the feud on July 30.

Major stars like Edge, Drew McIntyre, and AJ Styles haven't yet been booked for SummerSlam 2022. Fans can see them find rivals and have a match at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

