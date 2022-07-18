SummerSlam is one of the four biggest premium live events in WWE. Every year, fans can expect exciting matches, returns, and surprises at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

This year's edition is expected to deliver the same. The event will air live from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, July 30. Major stars like Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, and Logan Paul are expected to perform in blockbuster matches.

Here is the latest WWE SummerSlam 2022 match card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar - Last Man Standing Match - Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to become the unified world champion at WrestleMania 38. However, The Beast is back for the titles, and the two titans will battle each other in the main event of the show.

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits - The Usos initially defeated The Street Profits in a match with a controversial finish. Something similar happened on a recent episode of RAW in which Angelo Dawkins defeated Jimmy Uso. The teams will now battle it out for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam 2022.

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey - Liv Morgan won the Money in the Bank briefcase and cashed in on SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to become the new champion. However, The Baddest Woman on The Planet will get a chance to reclaim her title on July 30.

WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory - After losing his United States Championship to Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank 2022, Theory will get an opportunity to win it back at SummerSlam 2022.

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin - Happy Corbin didn't like SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee's commentary and spoke ill about him. However, McAfee struck back and later challenged Corbin to a match. The two will face each other at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

More interesting matches could be added to SummerSlam 2022

Apart from the matches mentioned above, there are a few storylines the company has been actively working on that could feature at the premium live event.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has engaged herself in a rivalry with Carmella, with the latter managing to win their previous bout thanks to Becky Lynch. From the looks of it, the three might battle it out on July 30.

The promotion's most recent signee Logan Paul was betrayed by The Miz at WrestleMania 38. Now that he is an official WWE Superstar, the Youtube sensation wants to face his former partner inside the squared circle. Fans might witness their confrontation later this month.

One of the most memorable moments in SummerSlam history came when Shawn Michaels faced off against Hulk Hogan and put on one of the hokiest performances ever. Wondering why that happened? Here is the answer.

A former WWE star is reluctant to manage Brock Lesnar. Here's the reason why.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far