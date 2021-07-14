Multi-Million Dollar Sexual Assault Lawsuit against Riddle dropped - Reports

Amidst the #SpeakingOut Movement last year, Samantha Tavel (Candy Cartwright) alleged that WWE Star Riddle had sexually assaulted her in 2018. According to Tavel, the incident took place following an independent wrestling show. Tavel shared this information via a thread on her Twitter account, which you can read below:

I’m posting this because I have been so sad for so long. I didn’t realize that what he did to me was not ok. I realize now, reading these other brave women’s stories, that I can’t be afraid anymore and I have to #speakout — Candy Cartwright (@CandyCartwright) June 19, 2020

Riddle has since denied the claims and was going to file a restraining order against Tavel claiming that she was stalking, harassing, and threatening his safety. However, the restraining order didn't go through as Riddle pulled the petition for it. Instead, he filed a defamation lawsuit against Tavel, who then filed a 10 million dollar lawsuit against Riddle, WWE, and former Evolve owner Gabe Sapolsky.

WWE and Sapolsky were ruled out as defendants by the court earlier this year. TMZ is now reporting that Tavel has dropped the lawsuit against Riddle. They reached out to her attorney, John Chwarzynski, who stated:

"The parties have put this in their past and are focused on the future."

WWE Star Matt Riddle's Accuser Drops Sexual Assault Lawsuit https://t.co/b9gcNmfN86 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 13, 2021

Riddle's statement on the allegations

Prior to the lawsuit being dropped, Riddle firmly stated that the two had an affair. He issued the following statement via a video:

"I have never, in my entire life, sexually assaulted a man, woman or anybody, and that includes Samantha Tavel (Candy Cartwright). I never sexually assaulted you. The story about that van trip, the driver being asleep and me forcing you to do stuff, and hop on, whatever, it's a complete lie, a fabricated story."

Wanna know the truth about all these allegations watch this video pic.twitter.com/kW4EQqcugx — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) July 8, 2020

Riddle stated that he was not proud of his affair with Tavel and he wanted to end it and thus he informed his wife about it. He further claimed that Tavel had been harassing and stalking him after his affair, restating that he never sexually abused her.

Nonetheless, per TMZ, the lawsuit has been dropped as both parties have put the matter in the past, as stated by Tavel's attorney.

