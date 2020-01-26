WWE Rumors: Leaked image reveals former United States Champion could be returning as part of the men's Royal Rumble match [spoiler]

Will MVP be part of the men's Royal Rumble match?

Royal Rumble season is upon us and it appears that some fans will stop at nothing to be able to find out who the surprise entrants are before the match begins. Wrestle_page on Instagram reportedly have a drone outside Minute Maid Park which is currently leaking images on their page and has revealed two of the surprise entrants.

Victoria's return was already leaked earlier today, but the page has also shared the image in the arena with her titantron on the screen. Victoria wasn't the only person that was leaked as a surprise return though, since shockingly former United States Champion MVP is expected to be part of The Rumble as well.

The image below was leaked by the Instagram page which shows MVP's titantron on the screen which means that he will definitely be part of the show in some way shape or form.

Will MVP be part of the show tonight?

MVP hasn't been part of a WWE show for a number of years and was once one of the company's best prospects, as surprises go, this would definitely be one of the biggest ones of the night.

The rumors have been rife all day when it comes to spottings in Houston, and includes the likes of The Undertaker, Sting, Hornswoggle, Mark Henry, Christian and Edge in the men's Rumble as well as Naomi, Nia Jax, Beth Phoenix, Ruby Riott and Victoria in the Women's Rumble match.

The Rumble is merely hours away, but the rumors are expected to come in thick and fast as stars begin to arrive at Minute Maid Park and fans continue to leak the surprise entrants.

