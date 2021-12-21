5 things learned from WWE Hall of Famer DDP on Broken Skull Sessions

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has experienced a legendary career in professional wrestling.

Beginning as a manager, DDP eventually transitioned into becoming a multi-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, despite becoming a full-time wrestler in his mid-30s.

Diamond Dallas Page recently sat down with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin on another episode of The Broken Skull Sessions on WWE Network and Peacock.

A variety of topics were discussed, including Page's Hall of Fame career, DDP Yoga, his relationship with Jake "The Snake" Roberts and much more.

Let's take a closer look at five things learned from DDP's time on Broken Skull Sessions.

#5. DDP recalls WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts losing a snake in his house

Diamond Dallas Page's relationship with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts is well documented.

DDP played a vital role in Roberts battling his demons with substance abuse, at one point housing him in his "accountability crib" in Atlanta, Georgia.

However, DDP and Jake's relationship goes back a long way. As Dallas began his journey in professional wrestling, Jake "The Snake" briefly moved in with Dallas and his then wife Kimberly.

During his interview with Austin, DDP recalled the story of when Jake Roberts managed to lose a live snake inside his house:

"One day, [Jake's] booked on his big thing in Singapore," DDP began. "It's a big tour him and Warrior are going to do, and he's got me set up to call the guy, and I walked downstairs, and I see him with a cobra, and Kimberly's laughing, and I'm just gonna drive by this. Got a cobra in my house, and she's cool with it? Okay! And then I walked into the room. I called the guy get on the phone with him, getting booked. By this time I come out, she's gone. He's walking down the stairs and goes, 'Big problems...big problems!' I go, 'What's the matter dude, I just got booked. I thank you, man.' He goes, 'No, no big problems, lost the snake!' What do you mean you lost the snake? 'Lost the snake, the snake is gone!'"

Needless to say, Page stated that Roberts wasn't welcome in his house much longer after the snake incident.

