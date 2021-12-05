5 things learned from WWE Superstar Reggie's Sportskeeda interview

Former WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie has experienced a meteoric rise in WWE so far. The former Cirque du Soleil star made his WWE debut in December 2020 as the sommelier for Carmella on Friday Night SmackDown.

He was also the manager of former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on Monday Night RAW, eventually transitioning into a singles performer pursuing the 24/7 Championship.

With his name now shortened from Reginald to Reggie, the Monday Night RAW star is a former 2-time WWE 24/7 Champion.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Sid Pullar III interviewed the former 24/7 Champion before Survivor Series at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

A variety of topics were discussed, including Reggie's thoughts on his rookie year on the main roster, how he transitioned from Cirque du Soleil to professional wrestling and more.

Let's take a closer look at five things learned from WWE Superstar Reggie's Sportskeeda interview:

#5 WWE Superstar Reggie admits he does not drink alcohol

Reggie was introduced to the WWE Universe in December 2020 as the sommelier for Carmella on SmackDown. A sommelier is a wine waiter with a deep knowledge of wines, their service and which meals and foods they are best suited for.

During his Sportskeeda interview, Reggie admitted that he may have portrayed a sommelier but he does not drink alcohol:

“So I’m gonna go ahead and say this right now, I was a sommelier and I actually do not drink. I don’t drink at all and so people ask me all the time, 'Hey, what wine goes with a good white pasta?' I’m like let me google that really quick cause I really don’t even drink,” revealed Reggie.

Another facet of his sommelier character was a french accent and ability to speak the French language. Reggie confirmed that he does speak French, but he does not drink wine:

“But I do speak French and all those things, everything else was real, but I don’t even drink wine,” stated Reggie.

His partnership with Carmella ended on SmackDown in March when the former SmackDown Women's Champion fired him as her sommelier.

