Legend clarifies WWE's backstage view on Sting vs. The Undertaker (Exclusive)

Brian James, also known as Road Dogg, has shed light on whether WWE ever planned to book a match between Sting and The Undertaker.

The wrestling icons were two of the most prominent stars in WCW and WWE, respectively, in the 1990s. Many fans wanted to see a dream match between the legends when they both performed in WWE in 2015. However, their paths never crossed.

James, a WWE producer at the time, later became a key member of the company’s writing team. Speaking on Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, he confirmed that Sting vs. Undertaker was never in the cards.

“No,” James said. “The only talks of that were dream match talks in the writers’ room and on chat rooms and stuff, ‘Oh, man, that was the match.’ I talk to people that still want that match today. I do not want to watch that match today, if I’m just being honest with you, but [it] would have been a great match back in its prime with two doctored-up entrances, like they do at ‘Mania, and have that match. It would have been iconic, for sure.” [1:57-2:28]

Watch the video above to hear more from James about dream WCW vs. WWE matches, including Harlem Heat vs. The New Age Outlaws.

Why did fans want Sting vs. The Undertaker more than Goldberg vs. Steve Austin?

In the late 1990s, Stone Cold Steve Austin became a marquee attraction for WWE and one of the biggest names in entertainment. At the same time, WCW developed its own bald-headed, black-trunked megastar, Bill Goldberg.

Although Austin and Goldberg were often compared, James believes fans were more drawn to a possible Sting vs. Undertaker contest due to their larger-than-life personas.

“I don’t know, maybe it’s the characters,” James continued. “It’s almost two supernatural characters. You wanna suspend your disbelief so far that you go, ‘One of these guys is gonna shoot rays out of his eyes and kill the other guy!’ I think there’s something to those two dark yet iconic characters clashing.” [2:44-3:10]

The Undertaker, 57, retired from in-ring competition in 2020. Meanwhile, Sting is now 63 years old and still wrestles for AEW.

