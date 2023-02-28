Legend to lose mask, loser leaves WWE - 5 stipulations for the rumored Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik match

Rey Mysterio is a future WWE Hall of Fame. The masked superstar is one of the most talented, impressive, and inspiring athletes in the long and storied history of professional wrestling. Rey is beloved by all. He's a natural hero.

Unfortunately, the same can't be said for his delinquent son. Dominik Mysterio joined WWE a few years ago and teamed up with his dad. They won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles together and had success, but Dom wanted more.

Between greed and being corrupted by The Judgment Day, the young Mysterio abandoned his father, berated him, and sometimes even got physical. He, alongside Rhea Ripley, regularly torments Rey to the point where it has become uncomfortable for the viewers.

Rey needs to fight back. Fans are begging the elder Mysterio to stop putting up with Dom's behavior. A match between the two feels inevitable. If the two Lucha stars are to clash, however, there's a chance a stipulation may be attached. What kind of unique twist in a normal bout would make sense for their inevitable meeting?

Below are five stipulations for the WWE match between Rey Mysterio and Dominik.

#5. They could agree to a bout where no punches can be thrown

The thing about Dominik entering with the Rey Mysterio mask after having attacked him backstage. It might be a meme, but they're getting EVERYONE to hate him. #RoyalRumble The thing about Dominik entering with the Rey Mysterio mask after having attacked him backstage. It might be a meme, but they're getting EVERYONE to hate him. #RoyalRumblehttps://t.co/CmDBZL8vHQ

Dominik Mysterio is a disgrace. Lead WWE commentator Michael Cole makes it clear every time Dom is nearby that the third-generation star is a punk. Rey Mysterio has every right to fight back against his son and lay his hands on him.

Still, Rey refuses to strike his son. He seemingly got close when Dom pie-faced him on SmackDown, but the legend disappointed the audience by walking away. He won't punch his son no matter what Dominik does to deserve it.

This mentality may continue even if they do have a bout. Rey may only agree to a battle with his son if neither one can throw direct strikes toward the other. The Master of 619 may want a match that's strictly a wrestling exhibition and nothing more.

#4. Rey Mysterio could put his mask on the line

Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is arguably the most iconic masked superstar of all time. He's undoubtedly the most iconic and admired masked superstar of the last 30 years. His mask is his legacy.

A tradition in Lucha and pro wrestling, in general, is to put a wrestler's mask on the line in a bout. This could be a stipulation added to a Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik match in the future. If Rey were to lose the hypothetical bout, he'd be forced to unmask.

There's already reason to believe that this concept could be introduced. Rey has publicly stated that Dom would only get his own mask once he earned it. In recent months, he wore one of Rey's masks and even ripped one up. It could be a focal point for a reason.

#3. Rhea Ripley could be the special guest referee

Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio's heel turn and new vicious attitude wasn't all done on his own. He was seemingly manipulated into becoming this new version of himself by The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor.

Rhea Ripley, in particular, has seemingly manipulated Dominik and enticed him to show off this new edge. They are often times inseparable on-screen, which has been a major issue for whoever opposes either one. This could prove to be true in a possible bout between the father-son duo.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day may be so inseparable from the ex-Con Dom that she ends up part of their inevitable bout. Ripley could be a special guest referee, approved by WWE officials. This would obviously be a nightmare for Rey, but that doesn't mean it won't happen.

#2. Dominik Mysterio could put his hair on the line

Dominik Mysterio

A bout between father and son in WWE is certainly rare, if not completely unheard of. The bout would be an enticing one for the promotion to book while also being extremely enticing for the fans to check out. Simply put, they want to see Dominik get his just desserts.

With help from The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio has regularly humiliated Rey for months. They take shots at him, push him around, assault him, critique his parenting, and even crash his home during the holiday season.

The bout stipulation may be a way for Dom to be the one who ends up humiliated. WWE may attach a stipulation stating that if the young Mysterio loses to his father, he'd have to have his head shaved bald. Fans would certainly cheer seeing Ex-Con Dom be the one who is on the receiving end of Mysterio's humiliation.

#1. They could have a Loser Leaves WWE stipulation

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Rey Mysterio tells Triple H that he wants to quit because he cannot fight his son and that he has reached his breaking point, HHH invites him in to come up with another solution. #Smackdown Rey Mysterio tells Triple H that he wants to quit because he cannot fight his son and that he has reached his breaking point, HHH invites him in to come up with another solution. #Smackdown https://t.co/1vkgjtra17

While there are a lot of jokes and mockery surrounding Dominik Mysterio, the story at its core is a tragic one. A son is bitter and disrespectful towards his father. His father feels as if he's failed but still refuses to do anything to harm his boy.

Rey, to his credit, even attempted to leave WWE instead of putting up with The Judgment Day drama. When he tried to quit last year, Triple H convinced him to remain with the company and simply moved him to SmackDown instead. Unfortunately, that hasn't ended the family issues at the workplace.

Classic movies use the phrase "this town isn't big enough for the both of us," and that very much may describe The Mysterios in WWE.

They may never be able to coexist. Instead, the two may have to fight in a Loser Leaves WWE Match. The bout would guarantee that whoever wins can at least work in peace moving forward.

