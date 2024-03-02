Legend to retire, star's head shaved bald after major loss? - 4 stipulations for Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar if they feud at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE Friday Night SmackDown aired last night on the FOX Network to a sold-out crowd. The event featured several big matches and an epic segment featuring The Rock and Roman Reigns making a massive challenge to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

One of the big-time bouts on the show was a serious and intense grudge match between Carlito and Santos Escobar. Santos Escobar and Carlito have been at each other's throats for months now and this Street Fight was seemingly set to be the conclusion of their rivalry.

Instead, things have become even more chaotic. Legado del Fantasma and the Latino World Order interfered in the bout and brawled. This then led to Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio making his return. He attacked Angel and Humberto with crutches and then nailed Santos with the 619, ultimately leading to his loss.

Naturally, this leads many to believe Rey and Santos will clash at WrestleMania. If they do indeed end up fighting at The Show Of Shows, what kind of stipulation could the match have? This article will tackle a few possible options.

Below are four stipulations for Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar if they feud at WWE WrestleMania 40.

#4. Rey and Santos could have a Hair vs. Mask Match

Rey Mysterio on RAW

Lucha libre has invaded WWE off and on for decades. Dating back to Mil Mascaras, masked superstars or those who use the Lucha style have been part of the company in some shape or form for a long time.

No Lucha star has quite influenced Rey Mysterio, however. The tiny superstar has a unique charisma that has attracted fans to him for decades. Despite his size, he is a former WWE Champion thanks to his incredible skills. A lot of his success also comes from his recognizable look and mask.

Part of lucha culture involves Mask vs. Mask or Hair vs. Hair Matches. There's a chance this could be used in the rivalry between Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio. The two could fight with Santos' hair and Rey's mask on the line. Could Escobar be shaved bald at WrestleMania?

#3. The stipulation could be that the losing group has to disband in WWE

Expand Tweet

Legado del Fantasma is a stable led by Santos Escobar on WWE SmackDown. The group first got started on NXT and currently features Santos himself, Humberto, Angel, and Elektra Lopez.

Meanwhile, the Latino World Order first originated in World Championship Wrestling 25 years ago. It was brought back in WWE last year. The group currently features Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro.

Both factions have been at war ever since Santos defected. If the two leaders clash at WrestleMania, it may come with a ruling that the losing team has to disband. This would add high stakes to the bout where everybody's career could be changed.

#2. Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar could fight inside a steel cage

Expand Tweet

As noted, two rival factions are constantly looking to one-up the other. This has led to fights in the ring, outside of the ring, and even in the locker room. WWE is a warzone when the two groups are around each other.

It is seemingly impossible for any of the members of Legado del Fantasma and Latino World Order to stay away when members duke it out in the ring. As a result, Triple H and other WWE officials could add a special stipulation with that goal in mind.

Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio could clash in a Steel Cage Match. At least in theory, the cage will keep anybody from interfering. It would also be quite fitting for the rivalry the pair have forged since November.

#1. They could have a Retirement Match if Rey Mysterio wants to hang it up

Rey Mysterio at the Hall of Fame

Rey Mysterio is an icon in professional wrestling and WWE. Even before joining the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in 2002, Rey had already wrestled for over a decade. Now, the Hall of Famer has been involved in the business for 35 years come April.

Despite having a youthful appearance and a flashy in-ring style, Rey is aging out of the wrestling industry. WWE fans hate to even think about Mysterio hanging his boots up, but it may happen sooner rather than later and all we can do is accept it.

If Mysterio intends to step away shortly, his bout with Santos Escobar, if it does indeed happen, could have a stipulation that leads to his retirement. He may want to put Escobar over strong on the way out and have his last bout be at WrestleMania.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE