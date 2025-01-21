Legend to return at WrestleMania 41 after 17 years for match with Logan Paul? Exploring the chances

WrestleMania 41 is coming up soon, and Logan Paul is anticipated to have a major presence at the event. He has made assertions of helping the professional wrestling world since his debut in WWE. However, he could encounter his toughest challenge yet at WrestleMania in the form of a legendary figure making a comeback after 17 years of being away.

The key figure in this situation is boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, who is currently 47. His most recent appearance in a WWE ring was at WrestleMania in 2008, where he fought The Big Show in a No Disqualification match. This event was highly anticipated at the time. If Mayweather decides to come back and battle Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41, it could potentially be another massive blockbuster match.

During the latest episode of WWE RAW, a short film was shown to announce Logan Paul's impending return. In the vignette, The Maverick falsely stated that he was the sole individual to defeat Floyd Mayweather, which is not true. In reality, they only had an exhibition match in 2021 with no official winner declared. But, should Paul choose to keep up with this narrative that he beat him, he might just make a comeback.

It would be incredible if that were to happen at WrestleMania 41. However, at this point, this is nothing more than mere speculation.

Logan Paul will be returning to WWE RAW next week

WrestleMania 41 is still a few months away, but here and now, the WWE Universe is waiting for Logan Paul to return to RAW. Well, fortunately, they don't have to wait much longer. Why? As mentioned earlier, along with the vignette where Paul claimed he beat Mayweather, his return to the Stamford-based promotion was announced.

Last night, the Voice of WWE, Michael Cole confirmed that Paul will be making an appearance next week, as RAW heads to Atlanta, Georgia. At this point, there has been no information regarding what he will be doing. But, it will be his first appearance in front of the WWE Universe since the RAW on Netflix Kickoff show back in December 2024.

It will be interesting to see what he does next week. One thing is for sure, it will most likely go viral.

