"I don't think they can miss that" - Wrestling legend says WWE is saving a big Roman Reigns match for later (Exclusive)

WWE unveiled Roman Reigns' WrestleMania Backlash match on this week's SmackDown, and it was not what most fans expected heading into the show.

The Tribal Chief will team up with The Usos to face Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro in a non-title match as WWE seemingly nixed its plans for a championship unification bout.

While reacting to the latest SmackDown episode, Dutch Mantell stated that he initially believed WWE was setting up a match between Randy Orton and Roman Reigns. While Drew McIntyre is the next logical contender for Reigns, Mantell stated that the company would ideally want Randy Orton to have an uninterrupted program with the undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the future.

The legendary manager felt that Orton vs. Reigns was just too big a match for WWE to miss out on:

"When I saw Randy Orton, and they are closer to my predictions, Randy Orton and Roman Reigns," said Dutch Mantell. "I thought they were working that way to it right here for a second, but apparently, they aren't; they will probably go to it later because I don't think they can miss that; I really don't." [From 16:05 onwards]

I make no sense out of it all: Dutch Mantell on Roman Reigns' upcoming six-man tag team match

As noted earlier, Dutch Mantell criticized WWE's decision to scrap the "Winner Takes All" match.

Reigns and McIntyre's inclusion was not well-received by the veteran as he stated that the promotion could have been booked in separate matches. Mantell could not grasp the thought-process behind WWE's creative direction, as he briefly explained on Smack Talk:

"I mean, if anything else, the bench is so weak anyway, and they get the bench looking better now, and they throw all the baskets in one match instead of spreading it out," highlighted the former WWE manager. "I make no sense out of it all, and I can't!"

When would you like to see WWE pull the trigger on the big-money clash between Roman Reigns and Randy Orton? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Lennard Surrao