Legend, Veteran, etc - 6 WWE Superstars who have been sidelined since 2022 and why?

WWE is now on the cusp of WrestleMania and every superstar who is physically able to be a part of the show has been pushing for a place on the biggest card of the year.

That being said, the company currently has a long list of injured and sidelined superstars, with some having been out of action for more than a year.

Injuries have always plagued the business. At present, some of the biggest stars to ever walk through the curtain are currently out of action and set to miss WrestleMania 39.

#6. Naomi - Last match - May 13th 2022

Naomi infamously walked out of WWE back in May. At the time, she was one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions and as a result of the walkout was later stripped of the championship. The titles have since been vacated and won by several other teams, with Sasha Banks heading over to NJPW to become Mercedes Mone.

Naomi is yet to comment publicly on her WWE status, but her former Tag Team partner Cameron/Ariane Andrew recently claimed that she is recovering from shoulder surgery.

"So, she (Trinity Fatu/Naomi) is recovering from shoulder surgery and you know, I want her to answer the question for herself (of what’s next for her). I know she’s recovering from shoulder surgery." (via The Wrestling Observer. )

#5. Bobby Roode - Last on-screen match - April 1st 2022

Bobby Roode was already a household name when he came to WWE and became part of the NXT setup under Triple H. He has since made his way to the main roster and been repackaged as Robert Roode. However, the veteran seemingly lost his place on TV.

Roode was actively wrestling live events until the summer of 2022 but last appeared on TV almost a year ago as part of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal ahead of WrestleMania 38.

Roode announced on Instagram that he underwent surgery on his neck back in November and would be rehabbing for several months.

#4. Tommaso Ciampa - Last match on-screen - August 22nd 2022

Tommaso Ciampa hasn't wrestled on WWE TV since the summer of 2022 when he was part of a storyline with The Miz. It was noted the following week that he was struggling with an injury, but only recently did the former NXT Champion take to Instagram to provide an update.

Ciampa noted that he had been receiving Stem Cell Treatment and would be undergoing his final round, which would make it 360 million stem cells that he had been given. Ciampa updated with a heartfelt post where he revealed what he wrote on his final stem cell bag and how he wanted to return to play with his daughter.

#3. R-Truth - last match - November 1st 2022

R-Truth is a WWE veteran and someone who has become one of the most popular stars in the company over the last decade. Truth was still actively wrestling in his 50s before injury struck as part of an NXT match back in November. The former champion suffered a torn quad in his match against Grayson Waller and has been sidelined ever since.

Back in January, The Wrestling Observer noted that Truth had undergone two surgeries, one for an infection, but it was also reported that he was healing up and could be back sooner than you think.

#2. Big E - last match - March 11th 2022

Big E was heartbreakingly injured in the buildup to WrestleMania last year and had his match taken away from him after a rare botch from Ridge Holland left him with a neck injury. Big E has provided updates throughout the year and it was believed that he would make his way back to WWE after his scan earlier this month.

Big E noted as part of a recent interview with TMZ that he was looking at things positively when it came to making his WWE return.

"Everything isn't permanent. If it comes to an end, cool. If it doesn't, cool. What will be, will be. I'm good with whatever." (via BleacherReport.)

#1. Former WWE Champion Randy Orton - Last match - May 20th 2022

Randy Orton hasn't been seen on WWE TV since he was attacked by The Bloodline back in May 2022. The former Champion has since been sidelined with a back injury and has already undergone surgery, but his return to the company could still be a long way away.

At 42 years old, the former world champion doesn't heal as quickly as he once did and a recent update seems to have raised concerns about Orton being forced to retire following the issue.

Fightful Select recently noted that Orton could be out for an extended period of time after requiring a fusion in his lower back.

