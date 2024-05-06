Legendary 7-time WWE champion must set his sights on Logan Paul and reclaim a title he last held in 2019

When Logan Paul signed with WWE in 2022, not many people thought he would go on to achieve the success he had. Logan proved his doubters wrong with great performances in the ring. To further prove himself, the YouTuber also beat Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship.

While The Maverick defended his title against the likes of Kevin Owens and Randy Orton, a 7-time champion must challenge Logan and look to dethrone him. The 7-time champion who must challenge the current United States Champion is AJ Styles.

In this article, we will look at reasons why Style must pose a threat to Logan Paul.

AJ Styles deserves a championship run after two failed World Championship opportunities in WWE

Since returning to SmackDown last year after an injury, AJ Styles challenged twice for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While his first attempt against Roman Reigns was a failure, he once again failed against Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash in France.

However, in both these matches, Styles looked extremely good and made a case to win the championship. Hence, since a World Title is out of the cards for now, it would be good to see The Phenomenal One challenge for the United States Championship and potentially win it.

Logan Paul can learn from AJ Styles

Since his debut in the Stamford-based promotion, Logan Paul has been in the ring with some great superstars. While each of them has taught Logan a lot, not many possess the knowledge AJ Styles does. Styles' knowledge comes from wrestling for top promotions around the world.

This is the perfect reason why The Maverick must feud with Styles. In his career until now, Logan has never faced Styles, and by potentially going up against him, Logan will be able to learn plenty. This would be a win-win situation for all parties as Styles too would benefit from the audience the YouTuber brings.

AJ Styles can turn face by feuding with Logan Paul

When AJ Styles made his return to WWE after an injury last year, he quickly became a heel. While people did boo Styles initially, based on the reactions he got at WWE Backlash in France, it seems like the Stamford-based promotion would like to turn Styles' face again.

If that's the case, then a feud against Logan Paul would be the perfect opportunity to do so. Given the amount of heat Logan generates, Styles would easily be able to pull the crowd towards himself. In the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see if something along these lines happens.