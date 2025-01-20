WWE Monday Night RAW is set to air later tonight on Netflix and it will be another big episode. Numerous stars are booked for the show, including Sami Zayn, Lyra Valkyria, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, and others.

A handful of bouts have also been announced for tonight's show. Damage CTRL will take on the Pure Fusion Collective, plus Seth Rollins will have a WrestleMania rematch with the imposing Drew McIntyre.

Additionally, The New Day will return to the ring on RAW tonight. The duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are despised by fans now following a heel turn, so there is a lot of intrigue surrounding what they might do moving forward.

The New Day's opponents are yet to be named. They could face anyone, including enhancement talent or even top stars. As a result, there could be some fun options. This article will look at four teams the legendary duo could battle tonight on RAW.

Below are four tag teams The New Day can face in their in-ring return on WWE RAW.

#4. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro could try to get revenge for the Latino World Order

The New Day has been having issues with the Latino World Order for months now. At the root of their problems happens to be Rey Mysterio. Xavier Woods and Rey already had issues on WWE RAW before, but they have only become worse over time.

With that being said, Rey is far from the only member of the Latino World Order. One of the most underrated tag teams in WWE and pro wrestling is part of the stable. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro are incredible and need to be given more spotlight.

On Monday Night RAW, The New Day's opponents could be the secondary duo of The Latino World Order. This would give Wilde and Toro the spotlight and The New Day a solid win. It could then potentially lead to a future match with Rey and Lee.

#3. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee could give The New Day a run for their money

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee are two of the best lucha stars in the world. Rey is a WWE Hall of Famer and legend. Meanwhile, Dragon Lee is criminally underrated and underutilized.

As noted, Mysterio and Xavier Woods have had issues for a bit now. Woods 'accidentally' took off Rey's mask and defeated him on a past episode of WWE RAW. From there, locker room leader Mysterio made sure The New Day couldn't come into the locker room after how they treated Big E.

Truthfully, Mysterio might just want to shut the two New Day stars up immediately and not wait for a future match. He and Dragon Lee could battle the legendary tag team and put on a clinic, while also managing to highlight Lee and, potentially, try to correct Woods and Kingston's bad attitudes.

#2. Otis and Akira Tozawa of The Alpha Academy could want to get another big win

The Alpha Academy is a beloved stable in WWE. While it was once led by Chad Gable, he is no longer part of the so-called Alpha Babes. Instead, the group features Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri. Otis and Tozawa operate as a tag team.

Otis and Tozawa are no strangers to The New Day. It wasn't all that long ago that the two were good friends with the tag team. That dynamic has shifted with The New Day's heel turn, however. It was likely also brought on by Alpha Academy shockingly defeating the duo on WWE RAW several weeks ago.

This no doubt bothers Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, especially with their new and worse attitudes. As a result, a rematch makes a ton of sense, as it would allow Kofi and Xavier to get their win back and send a message to the locker room.

#1. Fraxiom could move to WWE RAW and put on a potential match of the year

Axiom and Nathan Frazer are two of the best wrestlers in the world individually. Collectively, they are likely the best tag team in pro wrestling. The WWE NXT Tag Team Champions put on constant bangers and match-of-the-year contenders no matter who they wrestle against.

Fraxiom seemingly isn't bound to just WWE NXT and stars of the black and silver brand. On NXT this past Tuesday, a match between the NXT Tag Team Champions and DIY was teased. Axiom and Frazer then appeared at TNA Genesis, setting up matches with The Hardyz and The Rascalz.

If they're going to wrestle anyone and everyone, that could include Monday Night RAW. Fraxiom, either as new members of the RAW roster or still as members of the NXT tag team division, could be The New Day's opponents and put on yet another match-of-the-year contender.

