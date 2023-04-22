Legendary stable to return reimagined, top feud resumes - 5 directions for Charlotte Flair when she returns to WWE programming

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE. The 37-year-old star has held about 17 championships between her time on NXT and the main roster, more than practically any other wrestler regardless of gender.

The Queen was recently the SmackDown Women's Champion, holding it for about three months. She ultimately lost the title to Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 39 where the two put on an all-time great match.

Following Flair's loss to Ripley in what many believe to be the match of the year, Charlotte has taken time off from World Wrestling Entertainment. The multi-time champion had only just returned to action at the end of December and once again left in early April.

While there's no word on when Charlotte will return to television, it could happen at any time. This article will look at a handful of things she could do upon returning to RAW or SmackDown.

Below are five directions for Charlotte Flair when she returns to WWE programming.

#5. Charlotte Flair could return as a heel

As noted, Charlotte Flair is a 17-time champion. She's held the RAW Women's Championship six times, the SmackDown Women's Championship seven times, and has held the NXT Women's Title, the Divas Championship, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Perhaps due to being so decorated and so heavily featured, Flair has an interesting relationship with the WWE Universe. Some fans adore Charlotte, but there's certainly a vocal group who do not like The Queen.

Flair returned as a babyface this past December, but she may be a heel next time she's on television. Charlotte is a natural villain and will likely be better served in that role moving forward, especially with so many talented women she could potentially feud with.

#4. She could move to WWE RAW

When Charlotte Flair shockingly returned to WWE SmackDown, she instantly captured the brand's title from Ronda Rousey. She's been a SmackDown superstar for the majority of the past few years, only occasionally appearing elsewhere.

When The Queen returns to WWE programming, she may end up moving to Monday Night RAW. A new setting could help Flair feel more fresh. With the upcoming draft, there's an easy way to move her from the blue brand to Monday nights.

While the roster could change by the time she returns, there's a lot of fun first-time feuds for Flair on RAW. She's yet to properly feud with the likes of Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, and even Piper Niven. There's a lot of potential to be had.

#3. Flair could continue her rivalry with Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley

The Rhea Ripley-Charlotte Flair rivalry is one to be remembered. Their issues first began back in 2020 when Charlotte returned to NXT to challenge Ripley for the coveted NXT Women's Championship at WWE WrestleMania 36.

The two reignited their rivalry once Rhea won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. The two women then went on to have a stellar match at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Charlotte may target Rhea Ripley upon returning to television. Ripley has the SmackDown Women's Championship, something Flair surely wants to regain. Could the two put on another classic match together? Only time will tell.

#2. She could pursue tag team gold

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles have a complicated history. Many fans and wrestlers wanted to see the titles introduced, but they've rarely been treated as a big deal. While it could be argued that they have been presented better since Triple H took over creative, the division is still lackluster.

The reigning champions of the division are Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The two won the titles from Becky Lynch and Lita. While all four women are very talented, both teams are very much makeshift.

WWE could continue that approach. If they do, Charlotte Flair could join the division upon returning to action in a makeshift team of her own. She's only held the belts once previously, so it may feel fresh to have her mix it up with tag teams. If nothing else, she'd certainly add star power to the division.

#1. Charlotte could form a new stable similar to Evolution or The Four Horsemen

Zoey Stark could join Charlotte's side

Ric Flair is a legendary superstar. Before he was known to many fans as Charlotte Flair's father, The Nature Boy was an icon in professional wrestling. He's a 16-time world champion and a two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

Beyond his solo success, Ric is well known for being part of two of the greatest factions of all time. He was the leader of the Four Horsemen and a member of Evolution. It may be time for Charlotte Flair to take on a similar role.

There was speculation from fans last year that Charlotte was going to form a group with Alba Fyre & Zoey Stark, but it never came to fruition. While Alba is now in a team with Isla Dawn, Zoey could still join The Queen in a new Four Horsewomen or Evolution-like group. An underutilized star such as Emma, Dana Brooke, or even Xia Li could also be part of the stable.

