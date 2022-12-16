Legendary star interviewed after major celebration, RAW Superstar returns to television - 7 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

New programming will arrive on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend, just ahead of the upcoming holidays. In total, seven new full-length shows will be added on-demand on both streaming platforms.

Of course, programming was added throughout the week too. A new episode of RAW Talk featuring Matt Camp and Jackie Redmond was added on Monday. Tuesday's upload was the prior week's NXT.

Fans could watch a month-old edition of RAW, a new episode of WWE's The Bump, and a new edition of Playback featuring Bianca Belair & Montez Ford on Wednesday. Lastly, This Week In WWE recapped the major stories from the company on Thursday.

The weekend will feature new shows added to the archives, including the latest installment of an awesome original series, a new edition of NXT Level Up, and The SmackDown LowDown with a legendary birthday boy.

Below are seven shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#7. The SmackDown LowDown will be back

A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown will be available on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 12 PM EST. The show features Matt Camp and Jackie Redmond breaking down the events of Friday Night SmackDown from the previous night.

Besides the analysis from Camp and Redmond, three interviews were typically spliced into the show that was conducted at the arena. The superstars and personalities featured in these interviews haven't been announced yet.

Last week's episode of the series featured six of the top superstars on Friday Night SmackDown being interviewed along with a legend. Megan Morant spoke with Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox regarding their newly-formed team, then chatted with Hit Row's B-Fab, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and Top Dolla.

Lastly, she spoke with Ricochet and Hall of Famer Kurt Angle after the Olympic Gold Medalist celebrated his birthday on SmackDown.

#6. WWE Main Event & #5. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows will be added on-demand

Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes

Two new shows will be added to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend that aired recently on other platforms. The shows cannot be immediately added on-demand because of contractual obligations with television networks and other streaming platforms, such as Hulu.

WWE Main Event from December 1, 2022, will be added to the archives on Saturday, December 17. The show continued with the theme of NXT stars vs. RAW Superstars, with Zoey Stark battling Dana Brooke and Cedric Alexander fighting the haunting Joe Gacy.

Friday Night SmackDown from November 18, 2022, will be added on-demand on Sunday, December 18. The event hyped the epic Survivor Series WarGames show, including RAW's Kevin Owens returning to join The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre to fight off The Bloodline.

#4. ICW Wrestling & #3. wXw Wrestling, two indies will be added to the archives

Two new indie shows will be added to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend as part of the company's ongoing licensing agreement with various promotions. wXw Wrestling and Insane Championship Wrestling will offer two big programs to the service on Saturday, December 17.

wXw World Tag Team Festival 2022 - Night 3 from October 3, 2022, will be added to the archives. The tag team tournament finals took place on the show, with the likes of Sanity, Violence Is Forever, and all of the wXw regulars highlighted. The previous two nights are already available on-demand.

ICW Fear & Loathing XIV from November 20, 2022, will also be added to the archives. The event featured four championship bouts, a Last Man Standing Match, plus former NXT UK stars Rampage Brown and Sha Samuels were in action.

#2. NXT Level Up will stream

Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend

A new episode of NXT Level Up will stream on Friday, December 17, beginning at 10 PM EST. Due to the aforementioned contractual obligations, the show will not be available on-demand to Peacock subscribers immediately after airing.

Three big matches will be on this week's card. The main event of NXT Level Up this week will see Chase U in action. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson will team up to take on Xyon Quinn and Big Body Javy, aka Javier Bernal.

Besides the aforementioned main event, Level Up will also feature another tag team bout as Level Up regulars Bronco Nima and Lucien Price will take on Joe Gacy's The Dyad. Last, Ivy Nile looks to continue her undefeated streak on the program against Lash Legend.

#1. This Is Awesome is back with a new episode

This Is Awesome graphic

WWE This Is Awesome is back. Greg Miller hosts the series and looks back at defining moments in the company's past that left fans saying, "this is awesome." The latest episode of the series will stream on Friday, December 16.

The latest installment will look at some of the best wrestling video games ever. World Wrestling Entertainment offered a preview of the upcoming episode, and you can see the synopsis below:

"Greg Miller presents the most awesome wrestling games of all time. WWE Superstars relive the nostalgia of battling their buddies back in the day and debate the classics."

This Is Awesome: Most Awesome Wrestling Games has a run time of about 47 minutes. The graphic is advertising Xavier Woods, AJ Styles, and Zelina Vega to appear, three stars are known for their love of video games.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes