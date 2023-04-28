WWE Network and Peacock have been offering very little fresh content over the past month or two. The only exception to this slow pace was WrestleMania week. Thankfully, things have been picking up a bit as of late.

Monday saw a new episode of RAW Talk added on-demand alongside 10 classic episodes of WWF Championship Wrestling from 1980. Last week's episode of NXT was made available on Tuesday.

Wednesday continued the influx of content, with an episode of RAW from last month and The Bump featuring Zelina Vega being added to the archives. Lastly, a new episode of This Week In WWE was added on-demand on Thursday.

The new programming will continue this weekend with six full-length programs set to stream. This includes a new compilation paying tribute to a legend, an indie show, the stars of tomorrow in action, and more. What's all set to arrive?

Below are six shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#6. The SmackDown LowDown is back again

The SmackDown LowDown will be back with a new episode this weekend. The series' latest installment will be available beginning at 12 PM EST on Saturday, April 29th.

The program, typically hosted by Jackie Redmond and Matt Camp, will break down the action from Friday Night SmackDown the night prior. Shows typically feature three interviews from the arena spliced in as well.

Last week's episode of The SmackDown LowDown can be seen in the video above. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were interviewed first, followed by Imperium. Lastly, Zelina Vega's interview was interrupted by Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, which set up an official SmackDown match.

#5. Main Event & #4. SmackDown, two recent shows will be added on-demand

Two shows that recently aired on other platforms will be added to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. Due to contractual obligations with various television networks and streaming partners, some programming can't be made available on over-the-top streaming services immediately after airing.

WWE Main Event from April 13th, 2023, will be added to the archive on Saturday, April 29th. The opening bout featured NXT's Zoey Stark taking on Nikki Cross. Meanwhile, NXT's Tyler Bate had a standout bout with Dolph Ziggler in the main event.

Friday Night SmackDown from March 31st, 2023, will be available on Sunday, April 30th. This was the special WrestleMania SmackDown edition of the series and featured the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, plus two big Fatal 4-Way Matches ahead of the WrestleMania Showcase bouts.

#3. Another wXw Wrestling show is set to arrive

wXw Wrestling is back for the third week in a row following a long absence on WWE Network and Peacock. This time around, wXw Wrestling's Inner Circle 2013 event will be added on-demand on Saturday, April 29th.

The event was taped just last month on March 9th from Germany. In total, eight big-time matches were filmed for the show. The main event of the card featured Adam Priest taking on Fuminori Abe.

Other wXw stars featured include the likes of Tristan Archer, Peter Tihanyi, Anil Marik, and Elijah Blum, among others. Japan's Shigehiro Irie also appeared on the card, as did Ava Everett and B3CCA.

#2.NXT Level Up will stream

Ivy Nile vs. Lola Vice

NXT Level Up will stream on WWE Network & Peacock. The latest video will air on both WWE Network and Peacock beginning at 10 PM EST on Friday, April 28th. As a reminder, it will not be available on-demand for Peacock users due to contractual obligations with Hulu.

This week's episode of NXT Level Up will feature three big matches. The opening bout is a tag team match featuring The Dyad, two men who openly announced they had requested their release from the company, battling Hank Walker and Tank Ledger.

The main event will see Tyler Bate battle Luca Crusifino. Bate is a former United Kingdom Champion. Additionally, Lola Vice will fight Ivy Nile. Ivy has been undefeated on NXT Level Up since the show debuted.

#1. The Best Of WWE will return with a new entry

A new compilation is coming to both over-the-top streaming services this weekend. More specifically, The Best of WWE is set to offer a brand new installment which will be available on Friday, April 28th, beginning at 10 AM EST.

The new special compilation is titled "The Best Of WWE: Rey Mysterio's Hall Of Fame Legacy." Obviously, the special will highlight the legendary luchador.

You can check out the synopsis for the upcoming compilation below:

"Rey Mysterio captures titles and takes on his greatest rivals in this collection of matches and moments culminating in his 2023 WWE Hall of Fame induction and a heart-wrenching WrestleMania battle with his own son Dominik Mysterio."

The upcoming special highlighting the legendary Rey Mysterio has a runtime of about three hours and 31 minutes. This joins dozens of other compilations that can be viewed at any time on demand.

