Legendary Wrestler La Parka dies at age 54

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 12, 2020

Jan 12, 2020 IST SHARE

La Parka (Source: Twitter via LA Times )

La Parka aka Jesus Huerta Escoboza, died this past Saturday from complications resulting from an in-ring accident. La Parka was actually the second man to don the mask.

Most American fans would be familiar with La Parka in WCW, but that was Adolfo Tapia. He was the original La Parka, but now goes by the name L.A. Park.

According to the report, La Parka was wrestling in Monterrey, Mexico last October when he leapt at his opponent outside the ring. He missed his target and his head hit the guard rail. Another report says that he was rushed to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a neck and cervical fracture.

This led La Parka being unable to talk, but he was progressing slowly. AAA covered his medical expenses. They actually sent out a press release in Spanish to inform the public of his passing. Fightful released a translated version which stated that:

"Lucha Libra AAA Worldwide is in mourning. Today, January 11, 2020, in his native home Hermosillo, Sonora, Jesus Alfonso Escoboza Huerta, LA PARKA, passed away surrounded by his family and loved ones.

On the night of January 10, he had renal failure and it was necessary to put him back in assisted breathing. Today, January 11, his lungs and kidney completely failed."

You can click here to read the full statement.

Con mucha tristeza lamentamos informar que nuestro amigo e ídolo de la lucha libre mexicana Jesús Alfonso Escoboza Huerta "LA PARKA" ha fallecido.



Externamos nuestro apoyo y condolencias a toda su familia y elevamos nuestras oraciones para su pronta resignación.



Descanse en paz pic.twitter.com/JNtTYKOlwG — Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) January 12, 2020

La Parka will be missed by many wrestlers and fans as he leaves behind a worthwhile legacy.