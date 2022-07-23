"I love you" - Legendary wrestler thanks Vince McMahon in an emotional message

While the news of Vince McMahon's retirement is still reaching people across the wrestling world, reactions from fans and wrestlers have already started rushing in. Many legends of the sport have shared positive sentiments towards the former WWE C.E.O., including Kurt Angle, who has just reacted to the news with an emotional message.

"After winning a gold medal in 1996, I found my 2nd calling because of Vince McMahon thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. I Love you Vince. P.S. I’m still Vince’s favorite", tweeted Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle was brought in by Vince McMahon in the late 90s

After winning gold in the Olympics, Kurt Angle was a renowned athlete in the world of amateur wrestling. When he was initially approached to join the company, he wanted to be protected and not lose a single match. However, after watching Monday Night RAW, his view on the industry changed and he was brought on.

Angle soon became one of the top stars in the company. Paired with his athletic ability, Kurt's charisma helped him skyrocket to the top and is now one of the most celebrated professional wrestlers of all time.

