Legendary WWE star to return after 9 months and confront Lyra Valkyria on RAW? Exploring the possibility

Lyra Valkyria has been shining as the Women's Intercontinental Champion on RAW. She has proven her worth as a true champion by defending the title multiple times. The Show of Shows is fast approaching and fans have been wondering what WWE has in store for Valkyria. However, her potential WrestleMania 41 opponent could confront her tonight.

Becky Lynch could make a thunderous return after nine months and confront the 28-year-old. The Man has been absent from WWE since May last year. However, with WWE's biggest event on the horizon, her homecoming seems inevitable, and why not? Well, Valkyria currently has no clear opponent for 'Mania, making Lynch a perfect challenger for her in Las Vegas.

Lyra Valkyria is set to defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Ivy Nile tonight on RAW. She is expected to retain her gold but things can take a shocking turn. Nile could blindside the champion with a vicious attack after the bout. Just when things start getting worse, Becky Lynch could make a dramatic comeback and come to the aid of her protege.

After potentially driving Ivy Nile away from the ring, Big Time Becks could help Valkyria get back to her feet. However, Lynch might stare at the Women's Intercontinental Title lying on the mat. Such an angle would be a statement in itself indicating that the legendary star is coming after the 28-year-old for the coveted title. It will be an interesting sight and why not?

A clash between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria is a perfect fit for a stage like WrestleMania. There is no denying that Becky's involvement would elevate the newly introduced Women's Intercontinental Title to another level. Also, for Valkyria, it could be a career-defining feud to solidify herself as a top star on the main roster.

Becky Lynch to turn heel in her feud with Lyra Valkyria?

Becky Lynch has an immense fan following not only in WWE but outside of the ring, too. The Man has accomplished nearly everything in pro wrestling. However, a potential feud with Lyra Valkyria is something that fans have been hoping to see ever since the 28-year-old won the Women's Intercontinental Title.

But this rivalry can create a dilemma among the fans. It is because both are beloved fan-favorites. There is a good chance that the WWE Universe could find it tough to choose sides between Valkyria and Lynch in their potential feud. If that ends up happening, The Man could turn heel.

She could mention that her hunger to claim the Women's Intercontinental Title has changed her and she is willing to do anything to claim the gold. Such a story arc could lead to her eventual betrayal of Lyra Valkyria, setting the stage for their showdown at WrestleMania 41.

Besides, PWN reported earlier that Lynch is preparing to debut a new character upon her return. And what could be better than doing so in a feud with her own protege during WrestleMania season? While it is an intriguing prospect, it is just speculation at the moment.

