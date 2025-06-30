Legendary WWE star to return and save Rhea Ripley from a massive attack on RAW? Exploring the chances

Rhea Ripley secured a massive victory at Night of Champions as she defeated Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight Match. The Eradicator would now be looking for a fresh direction, and it may not be as easy as it seems. She could fall prey to a merciless attack at the hands of The Judgment Day. After what happened this past weekend, Rodriguez could be fuming with rage.

She and Roxanne Perez could unleash a brutal beatdown on Rhea Ripley this week on RAW. However, a legendary star could show up to equalize the numbers game. Nikki Bella could make a stunning return to save Mami from the two-on-one assault. She could help drive The Judgment Day members away from the ring, helping Mami in the process.

The former Divas Champion was in the midst of a brewing feud with Liv Morgan on the red brand. However, the latter's injury threw cold water on those plans. WWE reportedly had plans to feature Bella against Liv in a program at Evolution, which will be held on July 13. Morgan's injury could now compel the company to pivot from that plan and head into a new direction.

Nikki Bella's potential return on RAW to save Rhea Ripley from The Judgment Day could lead to a blockbuster tag team match between the two parties. Ripley and Bella could face the duo of Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez at the premium live event. This will help WWE create a marquee match for Evolution 2, putting all four superstars in the spotlight.

Whatever is discussed above is entirely speculation! It remains to be seen whether Ripley's feud with Rodriguez is over or the creative has plans to keep it going. Besides, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Nikki Bella.

Rhea Ripley to face IYO SKY at SummerSlam 2025?

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest stars in WWE, and the company would look to have her in a big match at SummerSlam. The Eradicator has been looking to recapture the Women's World Championship for quite some time. There is a possibility that she could face IYO SKY at the annual spectacle this year.

WWE has been showing segments between Ripley and SKY sporadically on RAW as if the company has been sowing the seeds of a subtle build. Besides, there have been several instances when Mami expressed her desire to chase the coveted title that once adorned her shoulder.

Therefore, Triple H seems to be heading in this direction for The Biggest Party of the Summer. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY is a marquee match that could steal the show and set the WWE Universe into a frenzy. Besides, it could be a perfect headliner for WWE's first-ever two-night SummerSlam.

With the amount of history both superstars have, the creative team can build a great storyline around this feud. However, this is purely speculation for now, and it all depends on what Triple H has in store.

