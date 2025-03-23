Legends & Nostalgia: Explaining the difference between the two new deals WWE is offering to former stars under Triple H

The Triple H regime has signed many former WWE Superstars under two separate deals. One is known as a Legends contract and the other is a Nostalgia deal. While many fans have heard of these terms loosely, few know the difference between the two.

Ad

Once signed as a Nostalgia star, Triple H-led company can use their IP to produce different products like t-shirts, toys, and video games. However, their deal is only limited to the manufacturing and selling of merchandise, off which the legend will get a share of the sales.

The superstars signed to the Legends deal also get their t-shirts, toys, and video games; however, they have a few more benefits. The Legends deal also allows for the signed talent to appear for the company during Hall of Fame ceremonies or other events. While superstars on Legends deal are allowed to attend these events, those on a Nostalgia deal are not expected to be there.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The most recent superstar to get a Nostalgia deal was former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry. He revealed this in front of a live crowd in Belfast during an event. Before this, Henry joined AEW in 2021. He was released in 2024 and is now once again a part of the WWE family.

Triple H has now appointed a two-time Hall of Famer to develop young talent

Triple H has reportedly signed one of his friends and two-time Hall of Famer to a contract. According to Dave Meltzer, X-Pac has been working with WWE talent to help them improve.

Ad

"Sean Waltman is working with the company watching videos of the ID talent and giving them advice on where they should improve and what they should keep."

Across multiple interviews, Triple H revealed the reason he and his Kliq friends connected is because of their passion and acumen for the business. The King of Kings is the Chief Content Officer of the WWE. His DX ally Road Dogg is the Senior Vice President of Live Events while Shawn Michaels currently leads NXT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE