"Let him in and join the Wyatt 6"- Twitter explodes after Liv Morgan posts another cryptic message following recent backstage brawl

Wrestling fans have reacted to Liv Morgan's recent tweet following her actions on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Following her loss at Extreme Rules 2022 against Ronda Rousey, Morgan hinted at her character change when she was seen smiling as Rousey choked her.

During a backstage interview on the recent episode of blue brand, Sonya Deville talked trash about Morgan. This is when the former SmackDown Women's Champion came out, smacked Deville's head, and gave her a Senton drop through the table, showcasing her dark side.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan also reacted to the same as she wrote:

"Hahahahaahahahaha Liv Morgan doesn’t have it hahhaahahahaha."

The WWE Universe went berserk and appreciated the former SmackDown Women's Champion for turning heel. Some of them also praised her for brutally assaulting Deville.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

🦊FØXY BŪDDY 2.Ø🧡 @SlayerCorp156 @YaOnlyLivvOnce Sonya shouldn’t be talking.Has she ever won the smackdown women’s championship,has she ever won MITB, did she ever beat Shayna Bazler,did she ever beat Ronda Rousey Twice? Nope she hasn’t. Also she’s been on quite the losing streak. Next Friday Sonya will get destroyed by Liv. @YaOnlyLivvOnce Sonya shouldn’t be talking.Has she ever won the smackdown women’s championship,has she ever won MITB, did she ever beat Shayna Bazler,did she ever beat Ronda Rousey Twice? Nope she hasn’t. Also she’s been on quite the losing streak. Next Friday Sonya will get destroyed by Liv.

Tobias Geldner @GeldnerTobias @YaOnlyLivvOnce showed her how wrong she was she deserves it. I like the new aggression, don't let anyone put you down anymore. stick with it and you will be champion again in the future. @YaOnlyLivvOnce showed her how wrong she was she deserves it. I like the new aggression, don't let anyone put you down anymore. stick with it and you will be champion again in the future. 😘

Michael Fogarty @NoStressMF @YaOnlyLivvOnce "Let him in" and join the Wyatt 6! I think there you will blossom into the beautiful persona you want to show the world. You have always had "it", just everyone else is too busy to notice. They won't be if and when they see who is mentoring you #Wyatt6 @YaOnlyLivvOnce "Let him in" and join the Wyatt 6! I think there you will blossom into the beautiful persona you want to show the world. You have always had "it", just everyone else is too busy to notice. They won't be if and when they see who is mentoring you #Wyatt6

Lemon Mint @livlemonmint @YaOnlyLivvOnce Sonya realised she should've shut her mouth and remained on NXT @YaOnlyLivvOnce Sonya realised she should've shut her mouth and remained on NXT😭

Dutch Mantell suggested that Liv Morgan should take some time off wrestling

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently suggested that Morgan should take some time off wrestling following her loss at the Extreme Rules 2022 premium live event.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell said that it would be more impactful if Morgan took some time off and then made a comeback and continued her rivalry with Ronda Rousey.

The veteran said:

"I like Liv Morgan, she was almost put in a position of she really couldn't win that. In position with Ronda Rousey, it was a no-win situation. Taking the belt off somebody that's not had it a long time, it can hurt them, but I don't think this will hurt Liv. I would suggest she take some time off, let her go through some more stuff, and then pop up again and say, 'We got unfinished business,' then take it from there."

What are your thoughts on Morgan's current character change? Sound off in the comment section below.

