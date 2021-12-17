"Let him just be himself" - Vince McMahon's message to WWE officials about SmackDown star

Getting into the good books of Vince McMahon can be a challenging task for most WWE Superstars. Certain traits of wrestlers help them stand out of the pack, and in Rick Boogs' case, his lively energy caught McMahon's attention.

Rick Boogs was one of the NXT stars in the crowd when WWE ran main roster shows from the Performance Center, and his visible shenanigans were one of the main takeaways during that time period.

The SmackDown superstar sat down for an interview with GiveMeSport and revealed how Vince McMahon reacted to his work during the Performance Center era of RAW and SmackDown.

Boogs revealed that WWE higher-ups even advised him to "tone it down," but he continued to maintain his on-screen enthusiasm. Boogs' plan eventually worked out, as Vince McMahon became a fan of the former NXT star's intensity and charisma.

"...The first day, I think we did it, and I was more high energy than ever because I was fresh and the whole pandemic was going on...," said Boogs. "So, I was like just screaming my head off and going crazy and like, higher-ups were like, 'You've got to tone it down a little bit, take it back a notch.' I was like, 'Eh, we'll see about that,' and I just kept it up."

"I heard Vince just wanted, you know, he was like, 'Let him just be himself,'" Boogs continued. "Doing that over and over again, I got over with a lot of people. Especially when I got called up, and I was in the locker room with everyone on the regular, they all expressed how they appreciated the high energy, right?"

McMahon wasn't the only one impressed, as the main roster talents were also appreciative of the way Boogs passionately cheered them on at the empty Performance Center.

How far could Rick Boogs go in Vince McMahon's WWE?

Rick Boogs has been a WWE Superstar since 2017, as he has spent the majority of his run in the developmental system of Vince McMahon's promotion.

Boogs got his first taste of main roster TV when he appeared as one of the "fans" on RAW and SmackDown episodes during the COVID-19 pandemic. When he impressed WWE officials with his performance, he was rewarded with a permanent main roster call-up in May earlier this year.

Boogs has been an entertaining addition to the blue brand as Shinsuke Nakamura's partner in crime. That being said, the 34-year-old star could potentially carve out a successful singles career in WWE. He's become one of the most prominent stars on SmackDown, so it's clear that Vince McMahon is high on him.

Have you enjoyed Rick Boogs' WWE run? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

