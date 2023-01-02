"LET ME WRESTLE"- Female WWE Superstar sends a message to Triple H

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke laid out her goals for 2023, sending a message to Triple H to request more opportunities in the new year.

Dana Brooke has been associated with the Stamford-based promotion since 2013. She made her main roster debut in 2016 and has since switched between RAW and SmackDown. Brooke has not featured much in TV programming over the last few years and has only won the now-retired 24/7 title during her current stint with the company.

The 34-year-old recently took to Twitter to wish everyone a happy New Year. Dana also disclosed her plans for 2023 and demanded more opportunities to showcase her skills, seemingly sending a message to Triple H.

"Happy new year! I had a great 2022 with many great memories and so many things to be grateful for! 2023 I want to really step it up & meet some great milestones I have in mind! 1st off LET ME WRESTLE & SHOW YOU I CAN HANG WITH THE BEST! Watch me work!" Brooke tweeted.

Dana Brooke WWE @DanaBrookeWWE Happy new year! I had a great 2022 with many great memories and so many things to be grateful for! 2023 I want to really step it up & meet some great milestones I have in mind! 1st off LET ME WRESTLE & SHOW YOU I CAN HANG WITH THE BEST! Watch me work! Happy new year! I had a great 2022 with many great memories and so many things to be grateful for! 2023 I want to really step it up & meet some great milestones I have in mind! 1st off LET ME WRESTLE & SHOW YOU I CAN HANG WITH THE BEST! Watch me work!

Triple H has made many changes to WWE programming since taking over the creative department

Triple H took over the reins of WWE's creative department in July last year after Vince McMahon abruptly announced his retirement from pro wrestling following misconduct allegations.

Hunter has since made several changes to WWE programming. He has also brought back many formerly released stars like Karrion Kross, Mia Yim, and Emma. The 14-time world champion also focused on more consistent bookings and coherent storylines.

However, Dana Brooke has not been given many opportunities to showcase herself. She last wrestled on TV programming in November 2022, where IYO SKY defeated her in less than five minutes. Brooke also lost the 24/7 title to Nikki Cross, who then dumped the championship in a trash can to retire it.

Brooke has also sometimes been featured on Main Event, a network exclusive show that the company tapes before RAW. Her last match was on the 12 December edition of the show, where she defeated Briana Ray.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes