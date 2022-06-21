"You can’t learn until you make mistakes" - Lio Rush reflects on his WWE career

Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush has been looking back on his brief tenure with the company.

Rush worked for WWE from 2017 to 2020, during which time he was able to work alongside stars like Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens. Rush even spent a 63 day reign as NXT Cruiserweight Champion. However, the young performer was unable to achieve many of the goals that he set out for himself, leading to his release.

Speaking on The Angle Podcast, Lio Rush spoke about how the mistakes he made in WWE were a learning curve for him.

"The learning experience, the journey. I’m super appreciative, even if it didn’t go exactly how I wanted it to go. I think that learning experience in itself as a businessman and a young man. You can’t learn until you make mistakes, and I made a lot of mistakes there. I also found myself as an individual there." [7:39 to 8:47]

Since leaving the company in 2020, The Man of the Hour has made appearances on the independent wrestling scene as well as having worked in New Japan and AEW.

Lio Rush on possibly returning to the independent scene

In recent months, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion made his presence known at NJPW Capital Collison and seemingly quashed any chance of a return to independent wrestling.

During a recent Q&A on his Instagram account, Rush gave his reasons why he does not see himself returning to the indies for the foreseeable future.

"Honestly, the independent wrestling scene seems incredibly saturated right now. A lot of opportunities, but the injury risk is high and the demand for more, intense, high-energy action is more than what I’m currently willing to put my body through. I love the indies. Maybe one day." H/T PW Ponderings

Lio Rush is currently signed to top promotion New Japan Pro Wrestling, and although he is yet to compete in a match for them, his signing is a notable one, to say the least.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit The Angle Podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Find out who Bret Hart patched up with after 2 decades right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far