Lince Dorado Injury Update: 205 Live Superstar possibly injured

What’s the story?

Ringside News reports that WWE Superstar Lince Dorado may have been injured prior to tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The alleged injury occurred after Dorado landed awkwardly following a tilt-a-whirl manoeuvre and may have caused Dorado to injure his knee.

In case you didn’t know...

Dorado spent most of his professional wrestling career working the independent scene until he joined the WWE in 2016 for the Cruiserweight Classic. Dorado would defeat Mustafa Ali to advance in the tournament but would be eliminated following a loss to former Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann.

Since the Cruiserweight tournament, Dorado has spent most of his time wrestling on Main Event and on WWE Live Events. The last time the luchador was on Raw was back in January when he was defeated by Ariya Daivari.

The heart of the matter

Dorado was wrestling fellow 205 Live Superstar Drew Gulak prior to the start of Raw. However, Dorado seemed to have hurt his knee during the match and could join Strowman and several other WWE Superstars on the injured list.

Dorado has yet to make any comment on social media regarding his injury, so there is a chance that the damage to his knee isn’t as serious as reported.

The impact

Dorado has mostly been relegated to WWE Live Events and lower-level WWE shows, so it’s doubtful any plans were being made specifically for him. This alleged injury could prevent him from wrestling if it’s serious.

However, should Dorado not be injured, then he’ll likely resume his duties working house shows and 205 Live.

Author’s Take

One of the many constants in the world of professional wrestling are unfortunate injuries and this could be the fate of Dorado. Hopefully, he isn’t injured, but you never know; especially when it comes to WWE Superstars.

