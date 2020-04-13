Lio Rush brings in unique version of TikTok Challenge

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing a lot of the WWE Superstars to stay indoors, they have been taking up a lot of challenges on social media to keep entertaining the fans all over the world.

One of them was the Rush Challenge on TikTok which was taken by a lot of Superstars. The likes of Bayley, Sasha Banks, Adam Cole and current Universal Champion, Braun Strowman, took up the challenge and gave us a few laughs and a bit of positivity during these testing times.

Now the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion and Man Of The Hour, Lio Rush, has introduced his version of this TikTok Challenge and it has got a small twist to it. Check it out below:

As you can see from the video, Rush has given us a rundown of all the personas donned by him throughout his wrestling career. It even included his role as the manager of Bobby Lashley when he was on RAW. The association did a lot of good for The All-Mighty as he did win the Intercontinental Championship twice.

The Man of The Hour has gone ahead and nominated legends like Triple H, Chris Jericho, The Rock and John Cena to take up this challenge as they have all undergone a few persona changes over the years. He even challenged Ricochet and R-Truth as well.

While it will be interesting to see who all will take up this challenge, The Man of the Hour does deserve a lot of credit for the creativity and thought he has put in behind this new challenge.