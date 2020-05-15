Lio Rush discusses his WWE release, clashing with Triple H & Ever After [EXCLUSIVE]

We recently caught up with Lio Rush!

Lio Rush sparked a frenzy following his recent release from WWE when he hinted that he may never wrestle again. The 25-year-old took WWE by storm during his time in the company, from appearing on WWE RAW to his recent run as Cruiserweight Champion but now looks to be concentrating on his music career.

Well, I was fortunate enough to speak with the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion to find out if Rush really is retiring from in-ring action, as well as talking about his interactions with Triple H and Vince McMahon, and so much more.

Sportskeeda meets Lio Rush

You can watch a clip below, or read on for the entire interview.

Last time we spoke it was about Scenic Lullaby and you did say more music was coming. How did we get from that song to a new album?

Yeah, man. You know, first starting out and doing Scenic Lullaby, I was really excited, really excited because this was my first single, like you said, something new and I wanted to dip my toes into and luckily the fans, they enjoyed it, they liked it, they respected the fact that I stepped out of my comfort zone, out of my comfort zone to other people but this is something I always wanted to do.

Now, you know, the comparison to Ever After, you know, back then, Scenic Lullaby was my first single and now I'm about to release my first album and it's such a cool feeling seeing where I came from with Scenic Lullaby all the way until now, my very first album. Not only my first album but my first major project since my WWE release, so I'm really excited about it.

My 1st Album #EverAfter 🥀 is officially out and available on all streaming platforms for streaming and #DOWNLOAD! ➡️ https://t.co/GsxpIEF5Qu I PUT MY SOUL INTO THIS and it’s all for you. Tell your friends and don’t forget to #SHARE and #RT 🙏🏽🥀🥀🥀🥀🥀🥀🥶 pic.twitter.com/NgUTzbGEDk — 🥀 Ever After OUT NOW! (@itsLioRush) May 11, 2020

Your music has been very versatile thus far. How would you explain Ever After?

I think the same way. I'm inspired and influenced by so many different styles and genres, and stuff like that, and different artists, and I tried to tie all of my inspirations into the style that I like doing. I think Ever After is pretty special because I definitely do think it touches on different styles, different genres, and Ever After is a concept album, so there is going to be a similar theme and story that follows throughout the album but, yeah, I feel like Ever After is going to be a new side of me, a layer of, a vulnerable layout that people haven't heard or seen yet, so I'm excited.

If you could duet with one wrestler, who would it be?

With another wrestler? I guess there's not many. There's not many out there but I mean the one that comes to mind that seems like he's pretty hot as far as people liking and respecting what he's doing as far as music is R-Truth, Ron Killings. That's the only one that I can think of because he's really active, you know, and I would count Josiah Williams, Wrestle, and Flow, but he's not a wrestler. Yeah.

