Lio Rush reveals what he hopes to accomplish in wrestling going forward (Exclusive)

Lio Rush was paired with Bobby Lashley on the main roster

Lio Rush recently joined me on Dropkick DiSKussions as our debut guest, opening up about his new single Scenic Lullaby, his WWE run, and what the future holds for the former NXT and 205 Live man - both with regards to wrestling and music.

The Man of the Hour hasn't appeared on WWE television since WrestleMania, having previously been paired with Bobby Lashley and only competing in matches sporadically. I asked Lio if he felt like he had more to show the world when it comes to wrestling.

Oh, definitely! I never thought that I would be in the position that I was in, in WWE. I moved so quickly up the ranks that I didn't even know what I was doing next, or when it happened - from going from NXT to 205, to Monday Night RAW.

Everything was moving so quick, and while I did get an opportunity to wrestle on 205 Live, and which was why I got brought to the WWE, I had such an unexpected, successful run in being a talker, which I didn't ever think would happen in a million years - but I definitely feel like there's a lot that I still want to accomplish as far as wrestling, and I feel like I do still want to show the world that I can be one of the best professional wrestlers in the world as well as being a pretty decent talker.

Huge thanks to Lio Rush for speaking with us. You can follow Lio on Twitter here and download his new single, Scenic Lullaby, here.