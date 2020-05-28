Lio Rush to be seen in an upcoming superhero movie

You will soon be able to see Lio Rush in a high-octane action movie

WWE released dozens of Superstars last month. Some of the prominent names in the list of cutbacks were Rusev, Zack Ryder, Rowan, and Lio Rush. The news of Rush's release came in as a shocker since it looked like he was about to undergo a character change after dropping the Cruiserweight Championship to Angel Garza back in December 2019.

Nevertheless, the "Man of the Hour" has been keeping himself busy post-release from WWE. And today, he announced that he got roped in for a Power Rangers movie!

Lio Rush's post-WWE endeavors

While it isn't hard for WWE alumni to get recruited by other wrestling companies, the current situation has caused numerous promotions to stop hiring for a while. But this wasn't a concern for the former Cruiserweight Champion.

Lio Rush has been focusing on his music career since last year. He recently released his inaugural album, Ever After. Moreover, he just announced that he got cast in an independent Power Rangers movie!

The movie in question is titled "Legend of the White Dragon" and will be brought to life by "Bat in the Sun".

Whether the 25-year-old returns to wrestling in the future or not is a discussion for another day. For now, join us in congratulating Lio Rush on this massive achievement.