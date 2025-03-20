Lionel Messi's bodyguard to make his WWE debut against Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41? Chances explored

As a WWE Superstar, Logan Paul has had some high-profile feuds within the company. However, he is no stranger to having beef outside the squared circle. One person Paul is currently feuding with is Lionel Messi. The footballer's Mas+ energy drink is fighting a legal battle with Paul's PRIME. Looking to settle the dispute, The Maverick has challenged Messi to a fight. So, could the Argentinian's bodyguard fight in his place at WrestleMania 41?

The answer to this question is a straightforward "No," and for two main reasons. First and foremost, all signs point to a feud with AJ Styles for Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41. Finally, Paul challenged Messi to a boxing match, and not a fight, at The Show of Shows.

WrestleMania aside though, the challenge from Logan Paul is out there. Although it was originally issued to Lionel Messi, his bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, is having none of it. He responded to the former United States Champion, claiming that there was no way Messi would do a boxing match, as he is strictly a footballer. That being said, he did say he would take up the challenge.

While it would be interesting to see Paul settle his real-life dispute in a boxing ring, it is unlikely to happen. Even if the challenge exists, it remains speculation.

Logan Paul was confronted by AJ Styles but refused to engage

Prior to WWE's European tour, RAW was in Madison Square Garden. There, Logan Paul came out to cut a promo and even tried to get world-renowned comedian Andrew Schulz involved. He was looking for Schulz's support but was instead brushed aside and made fun of.

Of course, this did not sit well with him, so he dragged the comedian out of his seat and attempted to beat him in the middle of the ring. Fortunately for Schulz, AJ Styles came to the rescue and gave Paul quite the beating.

The Phenomenal One then mocked Paul as he walked away from the ring, telling him to come into the ring and fight, but the social media sensation refused to engage.

This feud is slowly heating up and is sure to go all the way to WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see how things unfold.

