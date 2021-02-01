List of WWE Royal Rumble 2021 surprise entrants

Royal Rumble 2021 threw up a few surprises, as is expected from most WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The show, which was held for the very first time in front of no fans, had one first-time winner and a legend becoming a two-time winner.

Bianca Belair won the women's Royal Rumble match for the very first time, while Edge won the men's Royal Rumble match, just over a decade after winning it for the first time.

Royal Rumble 2021 had a few surprise entrants in both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches as well. Let's take a look at the Royal Rumble 2021 surprise entrants:

Royal Rumble 2021 Women's match surprise entrants

#1 Jillian Hall

Jillian Hall, who was in WWE a decade ago, returned for the women's Royal Rumble 2021 match, entering at #8. She brought her annoying singing gimmick back at the show and lasted eight minutes before being eliminated by Billie Kay.

Victoria

Victoria, who had also not appeared in a WWE ring in over ten years, returned at Royal Rumble 2021. She entered the ring at #10 and lasted just over seven minutes before being eliminated by Shayna Baszler.

Alicia Fox

Alicia Fox had returned to WWE television in the first RAW of 2021 as part of the Legends Night show. She entered the Royal Rumble 2021 at #21 and lasted just under two minutes, eliminated by Mandy Rose. She briefly won the 24/7 title from R-Truth before losing back to him.

Royal Rumble 2021 men's match surprise entrants

Carlito

Carlito was originally meant to feature in the Legends Night show of RAW, but he did not appear on the show. The former United States Champion did return at Royal Rumble 2021, appearing at #8 in the men's Royal Rumble match. He lasted for eight minutes before being eliminated by Elias.

The Hurricane

The Hurricane appeared at the 2018 edition of the Royal Rumble and returned at Royal Rumble 2021. He lasted under a minute as he was ejected from the match by Bobby Lashley and Big E after he tried a double chokeslam on the two Superstars.

Christian

One of the biggest surprises of Royal Rumble 2021 was the return of Christian to a WWE ring. The former WWE Champion appeared at #24 and was part of the last five of the men's Royal Rumble match. He lasted 18 minutes in the match before being eliminated by Seth Rollins.