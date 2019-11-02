Listing all of the NXT Superstars who invaded Friday Night SmackDown (1st November 2019)

NXT invaded Friday Night SmackDown this week!

This week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown should have focused on the fall out from Crown Jewel, but instead, the build-up to Survivor Series dominated the show, as NXT took over.

It was revealed earlier in the night that 175 WWE employees were stuck in Saudi Arabia, which meant that this week's episode of the show would instead be controlled by Triple H, who brought his NXT family along with him. The WWE Universe was told to expect surprises and WWE delivered.

After it was confirmed by WWE that NXT will be a part of this year's Survivor Series, the Black and Gold brand talent decided to pay a small visit to Friday Night SmackDown and made a huge impact at the expense of the Superstars on the Blue Brand.

NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler was the first Superstar to make her presence known when she attacked SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Nikki Cross, and Sasha Banks after the SmackDown Women's Championship match.

She was later joined by Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, and Bianca Belair ahead of the women's tag team match when Nox and Ripley took on Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville since the EST of NXT had taken out Carmella and Dana Brooke backstage in a brutal assault.

Tommaso Ciampa was the man who interrupted Miz TV and challenged The Miz to a match. The Blackheart was able to put up a great performance as he put away The A-Lister with the Fairytale Ending.

Matt Riddle and Keith Lee chased Sami Zayn from backstage and attacked him when they made their way to the ring.

This was later rounded up by NXT Champion Adam Cole and Roderick Strong who were part of the main event when Strong accompanied Cole to the ring for his match against Daniel Bryan where the NXT Championship was on the line.

In one of the best matches on the main roster this year, The Panama City Playboy put away Bryan and retained his title.

Following the match, Triple H and Shawn Michaels were joined in the ring by several other faces including Dakota Kai, who didn't perform because she suffered a knee injury last week on NXT, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush, Isiah Swerve Scott, and Raul Mendoza. NXT well and truly sent a message to SmackDown this week, it will be interesting to see how they respond.

Did you enjoy NXT's invasion of SmackDown? Have your say in the comments section below...

