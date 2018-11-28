Listing every inactive WWE superstar and when they are expected to return to the company

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 180 // 28 Nov 2018, 04:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There are a number of WWE superstars who are sidelined at present

It is definitely the season for injuries right now in WWE since there are more than 20 WWE superstars currently inactive through either injury or because they have decided to take a leave of absence.

The likes of John Cena, Nikki, and Brie Bella are all technically inactive at present but could make their return as early as The Royal Rumble if they are hoping to be part of next year's WrestleMania.

Last night on Raw, Dolph Ziggler made his return to the company following a week on the sidelines due to a foot injury, whilst Becky Lynch and AJ Styles will return on SmackDown Live tonight after almost two weeks of hiatus. Whilst these stars are making their return imminently, there are a few others who aren't expected to return to the ring any time soon.

Triple H

Triple H suffered a pectoral injury at Crown Jewel

The Game is out of action after recently undergoing surgery for an injury to his pectoral muscle after he was part of a nostalgic match at Crown Jewel earlier this month. Triple H and Shawn Michaels defeated The Undertaker and Kane in Saudi Arabia, but Hunter had quite the lasting impression after the match.

The WWE COO recently returned to his backstage role in NXT for Survivor Series weekend, but he isn't expected to be back in the ring for a number of months and could even miss out on next year's WrestleMania.

Fandango

Fandango has been sidelined back in the summer

Fandango has been out of action since the summer after it was reported that the former NXT star had suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder and would now require surgery. Fandango has updated a number of images on Social Media in recent months that show that he is looking to make a return in the near future, but he could be out until at least The Royal Rumble.

It is thought that the first pay-per-view of the year in less than two months time would be the perfect return date for one half of The Fashion Police if he is able to be cleared in time.

1 / 8 NEXT