Complete list of WWE Superstars released on April 15th, 2021

WrestleMania 37 was seen as a huge success despite the fact that only a fraction of the WWE Universe was able to return to watch the show. The first night was also hit by a weather delay, but it was still considered to be a step in the right direction for the company that was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake.



We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/657qwu8wGc pic.twitter.com/gSSxc2JHFf — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

Back on April 15th, 2020, there were huge budget cuts both on and off-screen for WWE as the company tried to cover their losses after being forced to lockdown at the Performance Center.

This year seems to be no different since WWE has once again released several high-profile names from their main roster.

#10 Former NXT Champion Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe was destined for great things in WWE following his impressive stint in NXT. The Samoan Submission Machine was promoted to the main roster where he was taken under the wing of Triple H, but an injury at the beginning of 2020 sidelined the star for more than a year and forced him behind the commentary desk.

WWE recently added Adnan Virk and Corey Graves to the commentary team on RAW, which left Joe without a permanent role on commentary. The former IMPACT Wrestling legend could still have a future outside of WWE and was one of the biggest shocks of the 2021 releases.

#9 Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Peyton Royce

As a member of The IIconics, Peyton Royce appeared to be in her element on both NXT and the main roster. The Australian star was able to win the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania alongside Billie Kay before the duo were unceremoniously split on an episode of RAW.

In recent months, Royce has been directionless on RAW after the company looked to align her with Lacey Evans. But The Sassy Southern Belle announced her pregnancy earlier in the year and Royce was left with no storyline moving into WrestleMania season.

Royce was able to earn herself a match against Asuka back in March, but came up short, and hasn't been seen on WWE TV since. Despite this, Royce was still seen as a shock release from the company.

