Lita and Christy Hemme give details about their new reality show, "KAYfABE" [EXCLUSIVE]

WWE Hall of Famer Lita, along with former WWE & TNA stars Christy Hemme and Gail Kim, recently announced a new reality show called "KAYfABE". Currently, there is not much known about the new show.

While at WrestleFest 2 in Albany, New York. I was able to catch up with Lita and Christy Hemme as they gave more details about the show.

SK: I'm here with WWE Hall of Famer Lita, and former WWE & TNA star Christy Hemme. Ladies, how are you today?

Lita: I'm great. Thank you.

Hemme: I'm happy to be here.

SK: Speaking of 2020, ladies, you have a new show coming out with Gail Kim called, "KAYfABE". What can you tell us about the show?

Hemme: We've been working really hard on this project for the past two years. It's a scripted female wrestling show about what happens behind the scenes with women and just women in general in the world.

SK: Will any real-life stories go into this show?

Hemme: I think we're influenced by our own stories, of course, but these are not our stories.

Lita: We have a writing team, and we kind of want to be able to tell the story through our characters for all women in wrestling, or it could be anybody. We are filtering them in through our characters because of all of the way you've seen, we've got all this women's representation at this point, but they're all being written by men. So, we want our women to be the lens, the lens of women. So, me, Christy, and Gail get to put our spin on things.

Hemme: It's like a gritty modern-day GLOW, to the max.

SK: Will this be something on a television network? Streaming service?

Hemme: Definitely built for a streaming service. Whether it's Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, or something like that because it's a series, it's something we have to take our time shooting.