Lita, Gail Kim and Christy Hemme reveal new wrestling project 'KAYfABE'

Three of the most innovative women to ever set foot inside the squared circle have joined forces for a new project - KAYfABE.

Lita, Gail Kim, and Christy Hemme have today revealed a Kickstarter campaign for a new TV show, with the trio aiming to raise $400,000 in just over a month to fund their new project.

But what is the project?

Well, the official Kickstarter page reveals that KAYfABE is a one-hour professional wrestling show that is 50 percent story and 50 percent in-ring action, claiming to be "an edgy, racy, cinematic television series about a female-led professional wrestling start up" and a dramatization and collection of female stories inspired by real life events.

"You get drama, passion, humor, love, anger, frustration and real life challenges. Plus, we address the 800-pound elephant in the room, and in the current landscape of the world... abuse of power, manipulation, injury, addiction, inequality and the euphoric high of pursing your life’s passion that clouds every damn decision."

The team is made up of Gail Kim - the first ever female talent to become an agent, Amy Dumas (Lita) - the first ever female talent to become a lead producer, and Christy Hemme -the first female talent in professional wrestling to write, produce and run the women's division on a creative writing team. However, the trio aren't alone, with help from the likes of Jimmy Jacobs and Chavo Guerrero!

The $400,000 target is said to be the bare minimum needed to produce a pilot episode - but it looks like the project has the support of some famous faces!

You can find out more about KAYfABE here.