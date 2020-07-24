WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently appeared on the "After The Bell" podcast where she discussed a myriad of topics with host Corey Graves. During the conversation, Lita revealed that she was originally scheduled to face fellow Hall of Famer Chyna in multiple matches.

Both Superstars locked horns inside the squared circle just once before Chyna's exit from WWE. Lita said that they were supposed to have three pay-per-view matches, but those plans never came into action.

This was also the reason why Lita and Chyna delivered a solid match during their first encounter. But they refrained from showcasing everything because they wanted to save some of the good spots for their future WWE matches.

Here's what Lita had to say,

"When Chyna was transitioning from working with only men and then to women, she went through Ivory and Right To Censor and then into a program with me. We had one pay-per-view match together and it was supposed to be a three pay-per-view program."

"So, intentionally, the first match we had was solid. It was okay, but we wanted to give the people just enough for them to go, 'There's something here. We want to see more.' We held back knowing, thinking, that we were going to have two more matches, but she ended up not working there. That was the end of her time with WWE and we didn't have that program." (h/t Fightful)

Bayley and Sasha Banks challenge Lita and Trish Stratus for a title match at WWE SummerSlam

During the podcast, Lita also talked about a special advice that she had received. She said that she likes to make the best of any opportunity that she has and everyone should do it too.

I have been told this advice before. Any opportunity you have, make the most of it, act like it's your last match every night, and if I had done that, we would have had a much more memorable match,

Currently, Bayley and Sasha Banks are enjoying a dominant run in WWE. Therefore, Bayley took to Twitter and challenged Lita and Trish Stratus for a Women's Tag Team title match at WWE SummerSlam. As of this writing, there are no reports about a possible WWE title match between these two teams at SummerSlam.

Let’s seee, another dream match down, another victory won. Sooooo.....after we get all the gold Extreme Rules ........ we will take Lita and Trish at Summerslam. Thank youuuuuuuu #raw — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 14, 2020

However, given the fact that WWE have called several Hall of Famers for on-off appearances for the tapings, the possibility of Lita and Trish Stratus' return can't be ruled out completely.