After recently taking a leave of absence from WWE, Liv Morgan returned to the company to find that her Judgment Day teammate Finn Balor had introduced Roxanne Perez to the group, much to the chagrin of Morgan.
There has certainly been friction between Morgan and Balor in recent weeks, and the former Universal Champion pushing for Perez's addition to the stable has only increased that tension.
Forever the one to get the upper hand as well as wanting to grab a headline, Morgan may look to get one over on Balor by bringing in WWE's latest high-profile signing into the group, Mariah May.
The former AEW Women's World Champion made her shocking debut for the company this past Tuesday on NXT. While The Glamour is currently a part of WWE's developmental brand, do not be surprised to see her on the main roster sooner rather than later.
That said, the angle is speculative at this point.
Liv Morgan knew WWE could trust her to lead the women's division
Liv Morgan had a career-defining 2024, as she captured the Women's World Title and was involved in one of the biggest storylines on RAW alongside Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.
While many see Ripley as the flagbearer of the women's division, Morgan stated in an interview with CNN-News18 last year why WWE was right to put as much stock in her as it does in The Eradicator.
"I wanted to prove that you don’t need to put all your eggs in Rhea’s basket. You can put some eggs in my basket, and so the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour was pretty much me proving I’m just as much of a star as Rhea, and if you don’t believe me, watch me, and I feel like I’ve solidified that and proved everyone who thought differently wrong," she said. [H/T: Fightful]
Check out the full interview below:
Now, one of the key members of The Judgment Day, as well as the top heel in the women's division, Liv Morgan, has certainly established herself as one of the biggest stars in WWE today. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Miracle Kid.
Real-life controversies forced WWE to change a storyline? Check out 10 such cases!