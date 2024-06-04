Liv Morgan to attempt to seduce another Judgment Day member? Exploring potential move following WWE RAW

The storyline involving Liv Morgan and The Judgment Day continues, but it does not only revolve around Dominik Mysterio and the reigning Women's World Champion. Finn Balor is another member of the fearsome faction that appears to have been affected by Liv recently and fans saw him get involved in the storyline as well.

As it has been mentioned, Morgan wants to take everything away from Rhea Ripley and even though she became the Women's World Champion, she has now shifted her attention to lure Dirty Dom and Balor away from The Judgment Day.

Liv Morgan wants to get Finn Balor on her side

Amid a rough period for The Judgment Day, Liv Morgan has targeted not only Dominik Mysterio but Finn Balor as well. She wants to take him away from the fearsome faction and her body language in the opening segment of RAW was the biggest proof.

This does not look like an unlikely option, as fans expect Balor to turn against Damian Priest and become a title contender soon. There would be no better way for The Prince to do so than siding with Liv, whose feud with Rhea Ripley is expected to intensify once the latter is back from her shoulder injury.

Liv Morgan has already approached Finn Balor backstage

It has not been long since Liv Morgan and Finn Balor were seen talking backstage or entering the arena together, which created speculation on what the reigning Women's World Champion's plan is.

Over the two RAW segments that involved The Judgment Day and Morgan, fans saw Balor confronting the 29-year-old star and trying to keep her away from himself and Dominik Mysterio. However, fans expect this storyline to extend through the coming weeks and until Rhea Ripley is back, while Damian Priest has already warned both Dirty Dom and Balor about Morgan.

Liv Morgan is willing to take extreme measures to achieve her goals

Liv Morgan has been on a "Revenge Tour" since she came back to WWE in January 2024. She targeted Rhea Ripley and survived all obstacles to get back to the top. Now the current Women's World Champion, she stops at nothing, as she wants to take everything away from Ripley.

Liv went as far as kissing Dominik Mysterio, whose plan to cost her the title backfired, and Morgan has now targeted Finn Balor as well. With Rhea Ripley still without an exact return timeline, fans expect Morgan to continue her plan to lure Mysterio and Balor away from The Judgment Day.

