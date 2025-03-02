  • home icon
Liv Morgan to break up with Dominik Mysterio for one big reason after Elimination Chamber? Potential WWE booking explored

By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Mar 02, 2025 02:40 GMT
Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio! (Credits: WWE.Com &amp; Liv Morgan
Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are an on-screen couple (Image credits: wwe.com & Liv Morgan's X/Twitter handle)

Liv Morgan lost the 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber match bout and failed to secure her WrestleMania 41 spot. Bianca Belair pinned The Miracle Kid to earn a shot at the Women's World Title. The 30-year-old superstar might now hold her boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, responsible for her loss, leading to their breakup.

Dominik Mysterio was not at ringside, like always, with his Güerita for the Women's Elimination Chamber match. On the latest episode of RAW, "Dirty" Dom’s presence earned Liv Morgan a big win over Naomi and Belair, and the same could have happened tonight if Dominik had shown up during the Chamber bout.

In a shocking twist, Liv Morgan could blame "Dirty" Dom for her loss inside the Chamber, as he wasn’t there to watch her back. She could ultimately part ways with the former Tag Team Champion, creating an intriguing storyline before WrestleMania 41.

The Stamford-based promotion has been planting the seeds for The Judgment Day's breakup for a while now. Dominik being ditched by his girlfriend and kicked out of his heel faction can allow him to focus on his singles career.

That said, the abovementioned is hypothetical at this point, and nothing has been confirmed.

When Liv Morgan talked about having kids with Dominik Mysterio

While speculating about Morgan and Dominik’s potential breakup, fans must not forget they are presently the most prominent couple in the Stamford-based promotion.

Last year, while in character, The Miracle Kid spoke to Cheap Heat's Peter Rosenberg about whether she planned to have kids with "Dirty" Dom. Morgan revealed she and Dominik were taking things slowly and added it would be adorable to have a house full of little "Dirty" Doms.

"We are taking it slow, but how cute is a house of little Dirty Doms, right? I think right now, the world is our oyster, and we are ready to take over. And so, we're excited just for life and for what's to come after I finally put an end to Rhea Ripley and after Finn [Balor] finally puts an end to Damian Priest," Morgan said.

With The Showcase of the Immortals on the horizon, it will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for the heel couple.

Edited by Pratik Singh
