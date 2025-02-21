Liv Morgan to bring in ex-girlfriend and put her in Judgment Day behind Finn Balor’s back? Exploring potential scenario 

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has mended her relationship with Dominik Mysterio and is attempting to support him. While Dom wants to bring a new member to The Judgment Day, Finn Balor is entirely opposed to the idea. However, there is a possibility that Morgan could go against The Prince and bring CJ Perry into the heel faction.

Known to the WWE Universe as Lana, Perry was active in the company from 2013 to 2021. Interestingly, the 39-year-old was an on-screen ex-girlfriend of Liv Morgan. Leveraging this connection, the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion could bring Lana back to the Stamford-based promotion and recruit her in The Judgment Day.

This would fill up the ranks of the heel faction, as Dominik Mysterio wants. However, unlike the addition of a male superstar, the addition of Lana won’t feel like she is replacing JD McDonagh, who is out with an injury right now. Thus, Finn Balor may not be as upset by this decision.

If Lana joins The Judgment Day, the heel crew would have three male and three female superstars until McDonagh returns. While this is a strong possibility, it remains speculation for now.

Liv Morgan could strengthen her chance to win the tag titles alongside Lana

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have been trying to enter WWE’s women’s tag team division and win the Tag Titles. However, The Judgment Day duo has experienced mixed results thus far, both winning and losing matches. Therefore, although Rodriguez and Morgan are title contenders, they may not have the necessary firepower to overcome Naomi and Bianca Belair.

Although Dominik Mysterio is currently helping Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez from the sidelines, he is merely causing distractions. If Lana also joins The Judgment Day at ringside, she could also land vicious blows to the reigning champions while Dom distracts the referees.

Thus, Morgan and Rodriguez could finally hold the Women’s Tag Team Championship in their hands once more. Additionally, Lana could assist The Miracle Kid to reap the benefits of the Jade Cargill situation that will soon impact the reigning champs. It would be interesting to see if CJ Perry actually makes her WWE return alongside Morgan.

