“I just laid there”- Liv Morgan on how she celebrated the biggest win of her WWE career

Liv Morgan won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match and cashed in on Ronda Rousey the same night to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Rousey had successfully defended the title against Natalya but was hobbled due to being locked in the Sharpshooter during the match.

Since the premium live event, Liv Morgan has been receiving great reactions from the crowd as the new champion. She is currently scheduled to defend the title against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam on July 30th.

The 28-year-old superstar recently did an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri on Shak Wrestling and spoke about becoming the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Liv was asked if she had a moment to herself once all the celebrations were over following her Money in the Bank cash-in.

Morgan spoke about trying to absorb the moment when she arrived in her hotel room that night:

"When I got to my room, I literally just laid on my bed and draped my title over me. And I just look at the ceiling and I just replay the last two hours of my life. I couldn't get it to feel real. So I just sat there, just like, 'no, this happened.' And I just laid there for hours, and I didn't move, and I didn't go out, and I just laid there on my bed with my title looking at the ceiling, just trying to absorb that moment as best as I possibly could." (02:43 - 03:17)

Liv Morgan on the locker room supporting her becoming champion

Since winning the title at Money in the Bank, Liv Morgan has been showered with support from fans and fellow wrestlers alike.

In the same interview, Liv was asked what it meant to her to have the locker room behind her. She said that the support from other female WWE Superstars was amazing and felt just as good as winning the SmackDown Women's Championship:

"It was amazing. It made the victory, just everything so much sweeter. This is a competitive sport. What we do is competitive, we all want this, we all want to be in the position to say we are champions and to have this championship. So, the fact that so many other women kind of took themselves out of that for a second to be genuinely happy for me, it just made everything so much sweeter. It genuinely touched me and I was like 'wow, this is just as good as winning.' It was very sweet and I'm so grateful to all the girls." (05:42 - 06:29)

