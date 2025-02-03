Liv Morgan to cheat on Dominik Mysterio with former champion; huge title change? 4 things Monday Night Morgan can do following Royal Rumble 2025

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble ended with a bang. Two strong competitors punched their tickets to the WrestleMania 41 main events at the Indianapolis-based event. Fans are highly anticipating the post-Rumble episode of Monday Night RAW, the weekly flagship show that will feature all the fallout from the February 1 event.

As the 2025 Royal Rumble closed out several story arcs, World Wrestling Entertainment is set to plant seeds for upcoming feuds. Monday Night RAW will be the first station for it. There’s a lot that could take place on the red brand. Former Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan had another bad night as her objective of securing a WrestleMania 41 spot crashed with her elimination from the Women’s Rumble.

In this article, we look at four things that Liv Morgan could do on RAW following the 2025 Royal Rumble.

#4. Liv Morgan to dump Dominik Mysterio for former Universal Champion

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have been an on-screen couple since SummerSlam last year. The latter part of 2024 totally belonged to the power couple. However, the new year has been rough as the lovebirds have faced numerous setbacks; the most recent one came at the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Both The Miracle Kid and Dirty Dom entered the traditional 2025 Royal Rumble match-ups to secure the WrestleMania main event for themselves. However, their dreams crashed as both of them were eliminated in their respective matches.

Fans have been wondering whether the romance between Mysterio and Morgan will end soon following their recent setbacks. On the upcoming RAW, Morgan might dump Dominik, kick him out of Judgment Day, and join forces with Finn Balor.

#3. Liv Morgan could kick off new feud against Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss made her much-awaited return to WWE television after last appearing in January 2023. This past weekend at the Women’s Royal Rumble at number #21, Bliss came out carrying Lilly the doll. The Goddess received one of the biggest pops of the night.

However, despite her great reaction, Alexa Bliss was eliminated shortly after. Liv Morgan tossed her over the top and eliminated her. The upcoming edition of RAW could mark the beginning of a new storyline between Bliss and Morgan.

Little Miss Bliss could launch an attack on Liv Morgan for crashing her hopes of securing the WrestleMania main event on the night of her big return. A feud between returning Alexa Bliss and Morgan would be a great choice, as they share similar traits, and fans often draw parallels between them.

#2. The Miracle Kid could win the Women’s Tag Team Championship

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have had a successful tag team run so far, and many believe Triple H will utilize The Miracle Kid’s momentum. There is a possibility Liv and Raquel could defeat Bianca Belair and Naomi and become the new Women’s Tag Team Champions, marking the latest twist in the women’s division.

Meanwhile, Jade Cargill could return and reveal Bianca Belair or Naomi as her mystery attacker, and they could kick off a new feud heading into WrestleMania 41.

#1. Liv Morgan could announce herself for a major match

On Monday Night RAW, Liv might express that although she lost her chance of winning the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble, she can still secure her WrestleMania main event. She still has a chance to get her spot and could announce herself for the 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber bout.

The next premium live event is the 2025 Elimination Chamber. Morgan could ask Adam Pearce to immediately put her in the match, as she deserves it as a former champion. John Cena announced himself for the Men’s Chamber bout at the post-Rumble press conference.

