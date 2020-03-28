WWE posts video of Liv Morgan crying backstage at Elimination Chamber [Watch]

Morgan couldn't control her emotions when she arrived at the Wells Fargo Center for the PPV.

She opened up on how much it means to earn a title shot at WrestleMania.

WWE's latest presentation on the WWE Network focuses on the 2020 Elimination Chamber PPV and Superstars' thoughts going into the show. In a clip from the show that WWE Network posted on its official Facebook page, RAW Superstar Liv Morgan can be seen sharing her thoughts on being on the Elimination Chamber poster.

It was... it was... it was just happiness, you know? I just walked in the building and the first thing I saw was all the girls that's main eventing tonight, on the wall. That was the first time my face has been on anything. It's what I live for. Honestly, it's... getting an opportunity to win tonight and to go to WrestleMania and face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. I have so much to give, and all I want is to give it. It's huge for me, it's not something I take lightly. So, it means everything to me.

After a short hiatus last year, Liv Morgan returned on the December 30 edition of RAW and professed her love for Lana. The storyline didn't do much for her, and it ended on a sour note with Lana and Bobby Lashley standing tall, but she later managed to bag a spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the namesake PPV.

Morgan didn't win the match though and was one of 5 victims that Shayna Baszler put down on her way to win an opportunity at the RAW Women's title. Baszler is all set to take on Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36 for the latter's belt.