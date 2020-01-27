Liv Morgan debuts new ring gear at WWE Royal Rumble

27 Jan 2020

Morgan came out in a brand new ring gear tonight

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan came out at #7 in tonight's Women's Royal Rumble match. Morgan was sporting new ring gear, and later posted a picture on her official Twitter handle, highlighting the same. Check out Morgan's tweet below:

Morgan's new ring gear is all-black, something that many fans had anticipated last year, after she teased a character change following her loss against Charlotte Flair on an episode of SmackDown Live.

Morgan spent the next several months posting cryptic tweets, some of which indicated that she was going to come back as a darker, disturbed version of herself. Around the same time, a clip was posted that showed Morgan sitting alone in the rain, sporting a depressed demeanor. Speculation was running wild at the time, with some fans wondering whether Morgan could return and form an alliance with possibly the most sinister entity in WWE at the time, The Fiend.

Nothing came out of it though, as Morgan came back during Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding on the December 30 edition of Monday Night RAW, and professed her love for Lana. Tonight, Morgan eliminated Lana in the Rumble, who then returned the favor and the duo brawled at ringside immediately after.