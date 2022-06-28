Liv Morgan defeats the former champion for the first time on RAW

Liv Morgan collided with Alexa Bliss in a one-on-one match for the first time ever on Monday Night RAW this week.

Both women have qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match, which will take place this Saturday night. Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, Shotzi, Becky Lynch and Asuka are the other names confirmed for the match.

Before Liv and The Goddess competed in the ring, they had a segment backstage in the gorilla position. Both vowed to be the next Women's Money in the Bank contract holder, and they clarified that they are not fiends.

The two stars traded shots in the match and made some top rope moves. Liv Morgan did a roll-up to Alexa Bliss to emerge victorious. This was the latter's first pinfall loss since returning to WWE several weeks ago.

Little Miss Bliss is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. She previously won the Women's Money in the Bank contract and cashed it in on the same night to become champion. Meanwhile, Morgan has never held a title in her entire career. If she wins the contract, she could finally capture her first championship in WWE.

